College basketball Picks today: Best bets on Friday, Nov. 11

The first Friday of the college hoops season will feature some of the top programs in the country with all teams ranked inside the top five set to take the floor. Tons of betting options are on the board on DraftKings Sportsbook, but here’s a look at three best bets to consider.

College basketball picks: November 11th

Houston -22 vs. Saint Joseph’s (-110)

The Houston Cougars are a mediocre team’s worst nightmare under Kelvin Sampson. When Houston has a significant Talent advantage, the Cougars win. By a lot. The Cougars finished last season ranked second in average scoring margin with eight wins by 29 or more points, and they battled through several key injuries including to their leading scorer Marcus Sasser. He’s back and led the team in scoring with 21 points in an 83-36 season-opening win over the Northern Colorado Bears. Saint Joseph’s could not have found a Tougher Matchup to open its first game of the 2022-23 season at a neutral site.

Stanford vs. Wisconsin under 135 (-105)

The Wisconsin Badgers are in the early stages of replacing one of last year’s breakout stars of college basketball in Johnny Davis. Wisconsin took advantage of having a Lottery pick on the roster and sped things up, but the Badgers should return to their slower style of play this season, limiting possessions and scoring opportunities. Wisconsin came out hot from three in the season opener against the South Dakota Coyotes, shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc, but the Badgers ranked 310th in 3-point shooting percentage last season. This is also the first college basketball game being held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. An unfamiliar venue could be tricky for shooters.

Gonzaga -11 vs. Michigan State (-110)

College basketball is back on an aircraft carrier in San Diego featuring two of the premier college basketball brands in the country. Gonzaga clearly knows what it is as national title contenders just about every season at this point with a true star in Drew Timme, while Michigan State is filled with question marks. The Spartans don’t have a single player returning who averaged double-digit points last season, and the Zags are not a team you want to be facing when trying to figure out who you are as a team. Go with Gonzaga to win big.