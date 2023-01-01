College basketball picks: Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction for Jan 1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Conference play is here and the Big Ten figures to be one of the best leagues in college basketball once again. Sunday will see the Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines in what should be an entertaining contest in Ann Arbor. Michigan is coming off a Brutal home loss to Central Michigan, while the Terps are on a short winning streak.

Our expert has a best bet for this game, so Let's dive into their Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction

TERRAPINS VS. WOLVERINES PREDICTION: Maryland ML (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

College basketball Picks highlighted by Maryland vs. Michigan on New Year’s Day

This weekend saw most of the Nation resume conference play across the college basketball landscape. Saturday’s Slate was jam-packed, but we still have more action in store on New Year’s Day. While this Maryland vs. Michigan Matchup is one of the highlights, there are other games to look out for on this first day of 2023. Let’s take a look at some of the other intriguing matchups on New Year’s Day:

Providence vs. DePaul – 2:30pm ET

USC vs. Washington State – 3:00pm ET

Maryland vs. Michigan – 4:30pm ET

Iowa vs. Penn State – 5:30pm ET

Butler vs. Georgetown – 6:30pm ET

UCLA vs. Washington – 7:00pm ET

Ohio State vs. Northwestern – 7:30pm ET

Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction

Michigan has clearly underachieved to this point in the 2022-23 season, including an embarrassing home loss to Central Michigan in its last outing. The Wolverines are struggling to generate consistent offense, but Michigan has also not been a great defensive team, ranking outside the top 100 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.

On the other side, while Maryland isn’t a team that can likely win the Big Ten title this season, the Terps are more than capable enough of staying competitive near the top of a tough league. This is a Massive road game for a Terrapins team that is looking to pick up an important conference win against what should be an extremely Desperate Michigan side. Let’s get into our expert’s Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Michigan best bet: Maryland ML (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

While we expect Michigan to bounce back in a desperate home spot, the Terrapins are simply the better team, as the metrics and eye test will tell you. Maryland is in the top 30 in both Offensive and defensive efficiency per KenPom, and it has shown in its 10-3 start to the campaign.

The Terps are a balanced unit who are playing good basketball and winning games against quality opponents, despite Entering this game ranked 251st in KenPom’s luck metric. This means that Maryland is still due for some positive regression, even after a solid start to the season.

While Michigan has played close games against a few quality opponents including Kentucky and Virginia, the market still seems too high on the Wolverines given their level of play when winning close games against Ohio and Lipscomb at home and losing to Central Michigan this week. We recommend Backing the Terps at this price.

