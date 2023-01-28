College basketball picks: Kansas-Kentucky, Texas-Tennessee, Xavier-Creighton and more

We could be hitting a lull now that we’re at roughly the Midway point of the college basketball season, but thankfully we have a slate of compelling games that are going to shake things up. They come courtesy of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and while there are several such challenges staged between Leagues during the first two months, the fact that this one drops in late January is a gift from hoops heaven. And we also have the usual batch of intriguing conference matchups, as well.

As you can see by the numbers below, I’ve continued to stay above .500 against the spread and have done well on my extra-token games. You’re welcome, America. Now that I’ve jinxed myself properly, I’m ready to pass along my Picks against the spread for Saturday’s top games. Once again, I have 100 tokens to spread across the board, with a minimum of 10 tokens on each game. Happy watching!

All lines are via BetMGM.

Xavier at Creighton (-5 1/2), 12:15 p.m., CBS. If you like buckets, this game’s got buckets. Xavier ranks eighth in the country in scoring (84.0 ppg), fifth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 16th in tempo. Creighton’s Offensive numbers aren’t quite so eye-popping, but they’re more than respectable: 77.7 points per game, 22nd in efficiency, 117th in tempo. The Bluejays will be happy to run with the Musketeers, but the difference is they’re playing very good defense this season (23rd in efficiency), while Xavier has rolled to a 17-4 record by outscoring people (93rd in defensive efficiency). That doesn’t feel like it will be enough in this one. The Musketeers built a 17-point second-half lead at UConn on Wednesday night, then had to hold on for dear life to prevail 82-79. It was a great win, but this team is due, and Creighton, which was a top-10 team in late November but has fallen out of the rankings, has been beating up on the bottom of the league over the last month and is very much in need of a statement win. The pick: 10 tokens is Creighton

Alabama (-6 1/2) at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN. The Crimson Tide hadn’t looked Mortal for a while, so it was a little jarring to see them fall behind 20-9 Midway through the first half and 36-29 at Halftime of Wednesday’s game at Mississippi State. The fact they rallied to win 66-63 behind a season-high 14 points from sixth man Jahvon Quinerly says a lot about this team’s character. No doubt Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser is cursing his luck to have to host the Tide following a somewhat lackluster performance. The Sooners are 2-6 in the Big 12, but while three of their league losses were one-possession games and a fourth was a four-point loss at Kansas, Oklahoma turned in its worst performance Tuesday, when it got blitzed 79-52 at TCU. The Sooners rank ninth in the Big 12 in turnover percentage, per KenPom, and they are dead last in the league in Offensive rebound percentage. That will presumably leave them ill-equipped to face a team that is Lethal in transition and has the country’s fifth-most efficient defense. The pick: 20 tokens is Alabama

Iowa State (-1 1/2) at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPN2. If it weren’t for all the attention drawn by Kansas State, which was picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason, we might be heaping a lot more attention on Iowa State, which was picked eighth. The Cyclones were supposed to take a major step back after losing Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, to Texas, but TJ Otzelberger reloaded with the help of two senior transfers from St. Bonaventure: guard Jaren Holmes, who leads the team in scoring (13.5 points per game), and forward Osun Osunniyi, who is averaging 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over his last four games. Missouri, meanwhile, was picked to finish 11th in the SEC’s preseason poll but has likewise been a surprise under first-year Coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers have benefited from the considerable improvement made by 6-7 senior forward Kobe Brown, who has gone from making 20.6 percent from 3 last season to 43.6 percent this season and is averaging a team-best 15.8 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Tigers also brought in a highly coveted transfer in Isiaih Mosley, a 6-5 senior guard who averaged 20.4 points last year for Missouri State. Mosley sat out six straight games while he was dealing with a personal issue, but he returned Jan. 18 and scored a combined 39 points in his last two games. This has the makings of a classic trap game for the Cyclones. They may be the sixth-oldest team in the country, according to KenPom, but as I’ve often said, these are college kids, not robots, and Missouri is due for a good one. I love Desperate home teams, especially when they are the underdog. The pick: 10 tokens are Missouri

Illinois (-1) at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., Fox. The Badgers are running on fumes. This will be their third game in six days, a gantlet that resulted from having its game at Northwestern postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Northwestern’s program. Wisconsin’s legs looked plenty tired Wednesday in College Park, where the Badgers allowed Maryland to shoot 56 percent in a 73-55 rout, the team’s fifth loss in six games. The main problem for Wisconsin was containing dribble penetration, which will not get any easier against an Illinois Squad that has lots of slashing, Athletic guards. The Illini have won five of their last six, and their defense was superb during Tuesday’s 69-60 home win over Ohio State. In 6-10 junior forward Coleman Hawkins, Illinois has one of the few defenders in the Big Ten who can match up with Badgers forward Tyler Wahl, a highly skilled 6-9 senior. Normally, I might expect the Badgers to make their stand at the Kohl Center, but given these matchup issues and the rigors of their current stretch, I’ll take the visitors. The pick: 10 tokens are Illinois

Arkansas at Baylor (-4 1/2), 4 p.m., ESPN. It’s tempting to say that Baylor has turned things around during its five-game win streak, but the truth is, the Bears were headed in the right direction all along. Yes, they lost three straight to Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State, but most of us didn’t realize how good those teams were at the time, and the second two games came by a combined three points (and the K-State loss was in overtime). Junior guard LJ Cryer, who had a team-high 22 points on 5-of-11 3-point shooting in Monday’s home win over Kansas, appears to have recovered from the concussion that forced him to miss two games, including the loss to Iowa State, and Jalen Bridges, who over his last six games is averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from 3, has become a lot more comfortable in Scott Drew’s offense. Arkansas, meanwhile, managed to win two straight over Ole Miss and LSU after losing five of its previous six, but the Razorbacks are defending poorly lately and operating on precious little margin of error as they continue to await word on whether 6-5 freshman guard Nick Smith, who has played in only five games and none since Dec. 17 because of knee inflammation, will take the floor again. The Bears are enjoying great momentum, they’ve had six days to flush the Kansas win, and they’re playing a high-profile home game against a short-handed opponent. Kinda feels like a buzzsaw. The pick: 10 tokens is Baylor

Texas at Tennessee (-7 1/2), 6 p.m., ESPN. There is no shortage of subplots in this one. Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes spent 17 years as the head coach at Texas. The Longhorns’ acting head coach, Rodney Terry, was his assistant for nine of them. Now Terry is trying to win enough games to be named permanent head coach, but it won’t be easy getting a win against a Volunteers Squad that is playing Stellar defense even by Barnes’ traditional standards. Not only is Tennessee ranked No. 1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, but the Vols’ 21.6 defensive 3-point percentage is on pace to be the lowest clip since the line was implemented in the 1986-87 season, according to stat maven Jared Berson. The good news for Texas is that even though the Longhorns are 12th in the country in Offensive efficiency, they are not overly reliant on the 3-point shot (they’re 199th in percentage and 268th in rate of attempts), and they can also play pretty good defense themselves (27th in efficiency). Super senior guard Marcus Carr is an explosive scorer who is averaging 17.3 points per game in Big 12 play, and the Longhorns have shown impressive resilience in the wake of the abrupt firing of Coach Chris Beard. This should be a fun, competitive, rock-’em-sock-’em kind of game. It’s hard to see either team winning by more than eight points. The pick: 10 tokens is Texas

Kansas at Kentucky (-2 1/2), Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN. My, how the Mighty have fallen. It seems like two weeks ago that Kansas was cruising to its usual spoils (No. 1 ranking, Big 12 title, Final Four), but the Jayhawks have dropped three in a row to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor. Among many issues, junior point guard Dajuan Harris seems to have had an Evil spell cast on him a la “Space Jam.” He has scored a total of five points in his last four games after averaging 8.6 points on 50 percent 3-point shooting in his previous 16. That has exacerbated the Jayhawks’ size issues in the frontcourt. Nor is KU getting much help from its bench. The team is ranked 345th in the country in bench minutes, per KenPom. Meanwhile, Kentucky has reeled off four straight wins following that embarrassing home loss to South Carolina. John Calipari has settled into (or was forced by injury to settle into) a smarter, tighter rotation that has benefited from the return of 6-3 senior guard CJ Fredrick from his finger injury, the progress of freshman point guard Cason Wallace and the emergence of senior guard Antonio Reeves, a transfer from Illinois State who is scoring 16.8 points per game on 38.5 percent 3-point shooting over his last six games. There’s no doubt Kentucky has renewed confidence that should be further buoyed by playing this megagame in Rupp Arena, but this Kansas team is simply too good, and Bill Self is too good of a coach, to lose four games in a row. The pick: 10 tokens is Kansas

Ohio State at Indiana (-4 1/2), 8 p.m., Fox. When Indiana was 1-4 in the Big Ten and staring into the abyss, Coach Mike Woodson made what appeared to be a simple adjustment: Give the ball to Trayce Jackson-Davis whenever possible. Apparently, it is always possible. Jackson-Davis was already an All-America candidate, but he has been on an absolute tear, averaging 30.3 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.7 blocks over his last three games. He rescued the Hoosiers on Wednesday night by going for 25 points, 25 rebounds and six blocks in a 61-57 win at Minnesota. Indiana has also been boosted by the return of Glue Guy senior forward Race Thompson, who missed a little over two weeks (a lot less than initially feared) because of a knee injury. That’s bad timing for an Ohio State Squad that is reeling, having lost six of its last seven, including Tuesday’s 69-60 loss at Illinois. The Buckeyes have been Troubled by an undersized frontcourt all season, and 6-8 junior forward Zed Key, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue, has not been nearly as dominant as he needs to be for this team to beat good teams, as evidenced by his eight-point, three-rebound effort in the loss to the Illini. The team’s other main upperclassman, senior guard Justice Sueing, is shooting a mere 26.4 percent from 3-point range this season. It’s hard to imagine how playing in Assembly Hall is going to fix these problems. The pick: 20 tokens is Indiana

The Athletic’s 2022-23 ATS standings Writer Last time Season Tokens Seth Davis 3-5 19-16 plus-100 Eamonn Brennan 0-6 6-11 minus-80

(Top photo of Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler, left, and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace: Eakin Howard / Getty Images)