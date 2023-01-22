College Basketball Odds: Washington State vs. Colorado prediction, pick, how to watch

Pac-12 basketball continues on ESPNU when the Washington State Cougars (9-11) head to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (11-9). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State-Colorado Prediction and pick.

Both of these teams have had their struggles throughout the season, but they have been able to show signs of promise in unlikely spots. Most notably, the Cougars notched their biggest win in recent memory when they defeated fifth-ranked Arizona by double digits. Colorado also has a few upsets under their belt, specifically with wins over ranked opponents Tennessee and Texas A&M. Both teams are dangerous when they are playing their brand of basketball, which poses a unique challenge as they try to break through to the top of the Pac-12 rankings.

Here are the Washington State-Colorado college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Colorado Odds

Washington State: +5.5 (-110)

Colorado: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington State vs. Colorado

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread

Forward Mouhamed Gueye has been the driving force behind this Washington State Cougars team. In their win against Pac-12 Giant Arizona, Gueye had a dominant 24-point, 14-rebound performance. When he’s on his game, he looks like one of the best big men in the country. Their guard Justin Powell is great at distributing the ball down low and has active hands on the defensive end. They often have trouble putting points on the board, but their team defense often makes up for it and keeps them in games. Colorado is susceptible to scoring droughts and letting their opponents back into the game. A few runs from the Cougars could spell trouble for the Buffaloes at home. They’ll need another huge game from Gueye to steal this win from Colorado on the road.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread

Coming in as a slight favorite, the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to find their footing as of late. They’ve dropped their last three games to USC, UCLA, and Washington, respectively. While many of those games were close throughout, Colorado struggled to find a rhythm down the stretch and close out the game. In comparison to the Cougars, Colorado is scoring more (73 PPG), leading in rebounds and assists, as well as a large discrepancy in steals. Colorado plays great team defense and are able to turn those opportunities into fast-break offense. KJ Simpson has been a key player for them and has been able to score and distribute the ball efficiently. They’re not shooting all that great from 3-point range (31.5%), but they’ll need to hit their shots if they want to win by six or more points and cover the spread. Look for the Colorado bigs to get involved early and force Mouhamed Gueye into foul trouble.

Final Washington State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Washington State is 1-6 ATS as the away team. While they’ve been able to scrape out some close conference wins, and with Colorado dropping the last three, the Cougars certainly have a shot to win this game. However, I think Colorado will play better team basketball in this one. Energized by the crowd, look for the Buffaloes to get a much-needed win and cover the spread.

Final Washington State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -5.5 (-110)