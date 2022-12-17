College Basketball Odds, Picks & Predictions for Indiana vs. Kansas (Saturday, Dec. 17)

Indiana vs. Kansas Odds

The Indiana Hoosiers don’t look like the team every basketball pundit cracked them up to be. They have played without Jalen Hood-Schifino for three games in a row and dropped two of them: one to Rutgers and one to Arizona.

Granted, both of those teams are solid, but the Hoosiers were dominated in the entirety of those games.

On Saturday, Indiana’s schedule doesn’t get lighter, as it’s heading to Kansas to play the Jayhawks.

Indiana goes as Trayce Jackson-Davis goes, and the Jayhawks have the defensive artillery to throw his way. With the entire Indiana offense running through the center and forward position, the Jayhawks should be able to zero in on the Indiana post game and limit the Hoosiers scoring-wise.

Kansas also takes care of the ball better than the Hoosiers, so at home, it should be able to cover this spread.

The Hoosiers look a little lost right now. This could be because Hood-Schifino is much more valuable to the offense than expected.

Yes, only Xavier Johnson and Jackson-Davis are averaging in double figures for points, but Hood-Schifino ranks second on the team in assists, second in steals and third in boards.

Hood-Schifino is having some back issues, so even if he does play, expect him to be a bit limited because those issues don’t go away easily.

Essentially, the Hoosiers are the same team that barely snuck into the First Four of last year’s NCAA tournament.

In addition, the Hoosiers produce 58.5% of their total points from 2-point range. Much of this comes from Jackson-Davis.

Unfortunately for them, the Jayhawks are limiting opponents to 45.5% on 2s this season. KJ Adams Jr. is a great defender, so look for him to disrupt the inside game.

Not only that, but outside of Dajuan Harris Jr., almost every Jayhawk who plays is at least 6-foot-5. They will win the length battle, too.

Now, Indiana did a much better job of getting to the free-throw line last year. Predominantly, Johnson and TJD draw the fouls this season, but in total, Indiana is shooting around 70.6% from the strike.

Kansas may foul at times, but the Hoosiers shouldn’t get the majority of the calls on the road.

Kansas does play a similar style of ball, getting it inside. 55.2% of its points come from 2-point range, while around 30% comes from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks don’t shoot a ton of 3s, but they are very efficient at 36.7%.

Indiana holds teams to 30% from outside, but Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. are hitting over 36% of their 3-pointers, while Gradey Dick is a Lethal 46.6% from deep.

Kansas matched up with Seton Hall — which holds opponents to 26.8% from 3-point land — and the Jayhawks hit over 40% from deep. There are too many options for the Hoosiers to keep in check.

Arizona shot 40% on the Hoosiers last Saturday. That adds a little more incentive for the Jayhawks to get the deep-ball edge going.

With Hood-Schifino either out or limited, the Jayhawks will boost their already advantageous Offensive rebounding. Indiana ranks 174th on the defensive glass, so Kansas should produce some second chances offensively.

Photo by CBB Analytics

Indiana vs. Kansas Betting Pick

Indiana may be near the top of the Big Ten by the end of the season, but it’s overvalued, especially of late. The Hoosiers beat a hobbled North Carolina team at home and barely handled Xavier on the road.

Otherwise, they don’t have any marquee wins.

On the other side of the floor, Kansas has handled Duke, NC State, Wisconsin, Seton Hall and Missouri. The Jayhawks should do the same here.

Take Kansas at -5. If Hood-Schifino is playing, bet it to -6. If he’s out, take the Jayhawks to -7.