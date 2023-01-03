College Basketball Manager Collapsed Playing, Trainer Used AED

Luke Slavens was a student manager for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team.

When he collapsed during practice, Brad Floy, the team’s athletic trainer, used an AED to save him.

Raising awareness for AEDs has become a cause for the team, the pair say.

In January 2020, Luke Slavens was doing drills with the University of Iowa men’s basketball team. Slavens, who was a student manager on the team, wasn’t working too hard grabbing rebounds, but suddenly he started feeling dizzy. One of the players noticed Slavens didn’t look right and urged him to sit down.

The players called over Brad Floy, an Athletic trainer, who started asking Slavens questions. At first, he was answering fine, but then Slavens stopped answering. Floy helped Slavens lie on the ground, thinking the student might faint, but then realized the situation was more dire.

“I noticed pretty quickly,” Floy told Insider, “that he lost his pulse and had abnormal breathing.”

‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing’

Although it was scary having an unresponsive student in front of him, Floy knew help was nearby. As an Athletic trainer, he always keeps an AED close — though he’d had to use one only once before. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is a machine that can read the heart’s rhythm and shock it to restore an effective heartbeat.

Floy placed that machine on Slavens, and it immediately indicated that a shock was recommended. As the campus police and paramedics raced into the arena, Floy shocked Slavens, hoping to restart his heart. They then started compressions, while a police officer gave Slavens breaths.

Almost immediately, Slavens became conscious again. That’s not typical, but Floy knew it was a good sign.

“I looked at the police officer because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Floy said.

Before the paramedics loaded him into an ambulance, Slavens had two things to say. First, he told someone to call his mom. Then, he told Floy he had Brugada syndrome, a rare genetic disease that causes an irregular heartbeat.

‘I just wanted to go to practice’

When Slavens regained consciousness on the gym floor, he had no memory of the past few minutes.

“I remember feeling everyone was scared except for me,” he said.

In the emergency room, Slavens knew he would need further care. His dad also had Brugada syndrome, and needed a pacemaker, a device implanted in a person’s chest to help regulate their heartbeat. Slavens knew that was what Doctors would recommend, but at the moment he felt fine.

“I just wanted to go to practice,” he said.

But neither his team nor his parents — who happened to be in town visiting him at that time — would let that happen. A few days later, Slavens underwent surgery to get a pacemaker.

The lifesaving power of AEDs

Slavens has since graduated and moved to Arizona to continue studying sports management. But he’s still closely connected to Floy — the two meet up to play golf occasionally.

Raising awareness about the lifesaving power of AEDs has become an important cause for the men’s basketball team at the University of Iowa. One 2018 study estimated that bystanders in the US save about 1,700 people a year experiencing cardiac arrest. The study found people aided by bystanders were more likely to survive and less likely to have complications than people left waiting longer for first responders to use an AED. AEDs are simple enough that anyone off the street can use them effectively, Floy says.

The former Hawkeyes star Jordan Bohannon recently auctioned a pair of his shoes to raise money for Project Adam, an organization that advocates more AED and CPR training in schools. Floy and Slavens continue to share their story to urge more people to get AED and CPR training.

“You never know who you might need to help,” Slavens said. “I always knew I had this condition, but I never thought I’d go into cardiac arrest. If Brad wasn’t there, I might not be sitting here today.”