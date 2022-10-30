College basketball: Higbee’s Alexis Whisenand expected to provide leadership

ERIC VICCARO, [email protected]

The Central Christian College of The Bible Women’s basketball team played an exhibition on Thursday at NAIA Powerhouse Columbia College.

The Cougar Squad features former Cairo standout Mackenzie Hess (formerly Dubbert).

Season Prospectus

The Women’s team has only one senior listed on the roster, forward Alexis Whisenand, a former Higbee High School player. They are coming off a 7-18 campaign.

“We have some faces that will have a big role on our team,” CCCB head Women’s coach/athletic director Kori Zarzutzki said. “I think we will be more competitive in the conference and win more games this season. I think that’s attainable.”

Other returning players are center Raya Brady, who was the Saints’ leader in assists a season ago, and Macaria Hines. Alexis Whisenand scored 338 points and had 212 rebounds. Brady scored 113 points and pulled down 183 rebounds. Hines brings 3-point shooting ability.

The remainder of the roster is new, featuring Alexis’ Younger sister Macey Whisenand, Athletic Shelby Kennemore from Mexico (who played three sports for the Bulldogs), Kelsey Todd (Crocker High) and Faith Owen.

Two Saints also feature two players who were homeschooled in high school, Hannah Neese (Elsberry) and Rachel Darling (Kirksville).

Ozark Christian was the dominant team in the MCCC last year, running the table at 12-0, three games clear of Barclay. The Saints were 3-9, tied with Faith Baptist for fifth in the league. This year looks to be more of a “grab bag.”

The Women’s regular-season opener is slated for Friday, Nov. 4 versus Blackburn College (Ill.), with tip off set for 7 pm The Saints also entertain Free Lutheran at 3 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of a five-game homestand.

The NCCAA North Region Tournament is scheduled for March 2, 2023, at Dubuque, Iowa.