College Basketball Fans Get Ready for HOOPHALL: LONDON SHOWCASE; Episode 1 is Now Live

Kentucky and Michigan Men’s Teams Focus of One-of-a-Kind Docuseries by LEARFIELD Studios, Surrounding The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on December 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. / ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines compete in The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase at the O2 Arena on December 4, and LEARFIELD Studios is bringing college hoops fans along for the journey.

Episode 1 of HOOPHALL: LONDON SHOWCASE – a three-part docuseries featuring an inside look at both teams – launched this morning. Produced and directed by LEARFIELD Studios for The Basketball Hall of Fame, the one-of-a-kind series provides fans exclusive access to the preparation and experiences of the players and coaches, as well as the historical context of the match-up between the blue blood basketball programs.

All three episodes comprising HOOPHALL: LONDON SHOWCASE will be released across HoopHall social channels and offer fans original content surrounding Kentucky, Michigan and The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase, which airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 pm ET on ABC from the famed O2 Arena. ESPNU also will air a 30-minute show encompassing the experiences of the teams, and the game itself on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with LEARFIELD, and we are extremely excited to work with their studio on this one-of-a-kind docuseries surrounding the London Showcase,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “The ability to follow these two iconic college basketball programs surrounding their game in London, and Capture all their experiences overseas, is something so unique and we cannot wait for all the viewers to see.”

Episode 2 goes live on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 pm ET and will explore the teams’ experience in London, including a jersey exchange with Chelsea FC. Episode 3 will be released on Monday, Dec. 5 at 3 pm ET as a grand finale, all-access wrap-up of the event with perspectives from both Kentucky and Michigan programs.

“The team and I are excited to get to London with our fans and play an outstanding opponent in Michigan led by Juwan Howard,” said University of Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari. “This is the first event of its kind, and I’m thrilled that we’re doing this docuseries so everyone will be able to share in this experience with us however they can.”

According to Juwan Howard, David and Meredith Kaplan University of Michigan men’s basketball coach, “We are fortunate to play in such a historic game against one of the nation’s top programs. Being able to Capture all that goes into something like it, the trip, our preparation and our chance to experience London itself helps us, and our fans, get that little peek behind the curtain, which can really only enhance this journey.”

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, Amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD Studios is the dedicated content team for LEARFIELD, a media, data and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include Licensing and Collegiate sports properties’ multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; Ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.