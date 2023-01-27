College basketball expert roundtable: Saint Mary’s, Creighton and other NCAA Tournament Sleepers

— The Athletic‘s Eamonn Brennan, Seth Davis, Brian Hamilton, Brendan Marks and Justin Williams contributed to this story.

With men’s college basketball seven weeks from the start of the NCAA Tournament, The Athletic is taking stock of the 2022-23 season and predicting what’s to come. With that in mind, a panel of five experts will debate different topics every week. Up next: a look under the radar…

What is your sleeper team for the second half of the season?

Eamonn Brennan: Saint Mary’s. In the matter of about 10 days in November and December, and one very off night Dec. 18 at home, the Gaels did just enough to throw everyone off the scent. Saint Mary’s nonconference performance — when it lost to Washington, New Mexico and Colorado State (and also Houston in a close game in Fort Worth) — ensured that the Gaels would struggle to be taken seriously by the “who have you beaten crowd” no matter what they did at the start of league play.

What they’ve done is dominate the same league that has given Gonzaga fits. The adjusted per-possession numbers tell is this is a top defensive group — fitting with Randy Bennett’s late-career Evolution into a reliable Builder of excellent defenses — and one getting “better than everyone in the WCC except Drew Timme” scoring efficiency from freshman Aidan Mahaney and, most of all, senior forward Kyle Bowen, who is flirting with a 50 percent mark from 3. Saint Mary’s is really good, and it won’t be until it plays Gonzaga Feb. 4, and/or again on the 25th, that most of the world will come around to this fact.

Brian Hamilton: Apologies, but I don’t have a deeper cut or more original take than Saint Mary’s here. Would really like to give you some Big South B-Side and stay away from a program most people are familiar with, or change up from Eamonn’s choice. I just can’t. I’m not sure why people aren’t paying more attention to the Gaels, particularly since the trend lines are so strong. They have the second-biggest positive change in Evan Miyakawa’s Bayesian Performance Ratings in the last 30 days, behind only Alabama. They’re second in Bart Torvik’s ratings in games since Jan. 1 (again behind Alabama) and have the nation’s third-best net rating (plus-28.8) among everyone’s last 10 games, per CBB Analytics. Saint Mary’s guards you into submission, has Stellar Offensive balance and hits 3s at a pretty decent clip (37.9 percent as a team). And the Gaels appear to be getting better on top of it all.

Justin Williams: I’m not saying Utah can win the title or even make the Final Four, but give me the Utes as a team to potentially make some Unexpected noise in the Pac-12 down the stretch and win a couple games in the NCAA Tournament. After going 11-20 in Year 1, Craig Smith has Utah on track to make the dance for the first time since 2016, showing how he led a similar turnaround in his three seasons at Utah State prior to his arrival in Salt Lake City. The Utes defend like heck, have a Matchup Nightmare in 7-footer Branden Carlson (averaging 17 points and shooting 44 percent from 3-point range) and a knockdown shooter in Gabe Madsen (12.1 ppg, 38 percent from 3).

Utah beat Arizona by 15 at home on Dec. 1 and goes to Tucson on Feb. 16. The Utes get a second shot against UCLA, to whom they lost by 19 in Westwood earlier this month, at home on Feb. 23.

Brendan Marks: OK, so my sleeper probably isn’t a true title contender — I originally picked Xavier, which, you know, isn’t so sleeper-y anymore — but give me … NC State. Yes, really. *ducks, avoids thrown objects by Duke and North Carolina fans*

It’s been 40 years since the Wolfpack won a title (and I’m not expecting that to change this season), but as far as a team that could make the tournament and a little noise? Well, I like the pieces Kevin Keatts has assembled.

That optimism starts with sophomore Terquavion Smith, a legit college star who can score as well as any guard in the country. Ole Miss transfer Jarkell Joiner has been an apt running mate for Smith, relieving some of the pressure on him with timely shot-making. And as far as complementary pieces, another pair of transfers — Casey Morsell (Virginia) and DJ Burns (Winthrop) — are providing steady contributions, with Burns especially coming on of late. (Watch out for the imminent return of Dusan Mahorcic and Jack Clark, too, who have been out with injuries but add much-needed size to Keatts’ rotation.) Per BartTorvik, NC State is No. 19 nationally in terms of efficiency since the new year, better than every ACC side except Virginia. At No. 42 in the NET rankings (as of this writing), and with no bad losses, the Wolfpack are firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture — and if they qualify, it’s not inconceivable that Smith and Co. can pull off a few upsets.

Seth Davis: Thank you everyone for leaving me my Creighton Bluejays! It’s easy to forget that this team was ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll, and lost to Arizona by only two points in Maui and at Texas by five. They went through a nasty six-game losing streak when Ryan Kalkbrenner got sick, and they lost a couple of tough ones recently at UConn and Xavier. But I still think this team has a run in it, because it has so many ways to score. Creighton is also a lot better defensively than people give it credit for. The Jays are ranked 21st on KenPom in defensive efficiency, and for games played since Dec. 22, when Kalkbrenner, the reigning Big East defensive player of the year came back, they are 13th nationally in defensive efficiency, per BartTorvik.

Like almost everyone else, Creighton’s success in March will depend on matchups. The Bluejays’ defense is efficient but not disruptive, and Kalkbrenner is a finesse player who does not thrive as well in physical games. But they also create challenging matchups for opponents who can’t match their Offensive pop. I gave Creighton a Buy-Plus rating in my Hoop Thoughts Stock Report, and I see no reason to change that now.

(Photo of Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney: Emil Lippe / Associated Press)