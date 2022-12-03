College basketball | Corsairs close Tregs Classic with win – Times-Standard

College of the Redwoods got their second win of the Coach Tregs Classic on Friday night, as they blew out Mendocino College for the second time this season, 88-58. Although the visiting programs will play another round of games on Saturday, the game against Mendo will be the last one played by the hosting Corsairs this weekend.

Although the Corsairs made it look easy, it was not without some oddities and adversity with the officiating crew. The tone set by the refs was set before the game actually started, as one player for Mendocino was berated for his jersey not being properly tucked and two players for Redwoods were forced to change their undershirts because they were not in acceptable team colors. The Bizarre manner in which the crew attempted to control the game seemed to irk both coaching staff.

“It certainly had some fireworks tonight, there were high emotions,” said Redwoods Coach Ryan Bisio. “But I thought, overall, we really did keep our composure and I thought we also played beautiful basketball in stretches.”

In terms of the actual game, there was no doubt the Corsairs’ focus on the court was unshakeable. Still, it was a slow start for both teams. The Eagles got things started with a bucket in the first minute, and that 2-0 advantage held for the first three minutes of the game as both offenses struggled to get on track. For a moment, it appeared the Corsairs might’ve found themselves in a Dogfight with their rival, but looks proved to be deceiving. Those first few minutes would be the only time the game was ever close.

Over the next eight minutes, the Redwoods exploded on a 22-2 run to take control of the game. Treyson Neff was the star of the show as he made 11 of the Corsairs’ first 16 points, starting with three big 3-pointers. It was also a Lockdown defensive effort for the Redwoods as they forced multiple Mendocino Offensive possessions late into the shot clock, causing the Eagles to put up poor shots at the buzzer in addition to a few shot-clock violations.

The Eagles answered with a first-half run of their own, as they cut the score to 28-17. That run seemed to end when forward Jon Nchekwube put down an astounding and emphatic alley-oop slam dunk. It was a bit of an off night for Nchekwube, who struggled with the overt physicality of Mendocino that frequently went uncalled by the officials. Then again, off night is a relative term for the star 6’7″ forward considering the sophomore was still dominant on the glass with a few key second-chance layups.

“Jon just has to continue to adapt to whatever the environment is that night,” said Bisio. “Even though there was a bit of dissonance early to the way he was feeling about it, I do also think he settled in and just kind of moved on to the next play and was able to be very effective in the second half.”

Late in the first half, the officiating crew asserted outsized control once again with frequent whistles, most of them resulting in free throws for the Corsairs. The Redwoods held a 43-25 lead at Halftime and never looked back.

The Corsairs dominated the second half in a similar manner to extend their lead. The Offensive ball movement, as well as players actively moving without the ball, was Sublime as Redwoods generated a variety of open looks. And on possessions when they couldn’t, they relied on the shot making of the freshman guard Neff and they delivered.

But the tension of the game even continued beyond the whistle, as a Mendocino player returned to the Gymnasium well after the game was over and initiated a tense exchange with some Redwoods students who were still hanging around as they waited for the team. For all the efforts to control the game, it seemed the officials only exacerbated frustrations for both teams.

“Second day of tournament, you got teams that are staying in hotels, back-to-back games,” said Bisio. “Everybody was maybe a little tired and a little sensitive.”

Neff finished with 35 points out in his lights-out performance. Nchekwube, despite being somewhat held in check, was still a force with 16 points. And former Arcata Tiger Kai Purcell added 12 points as he slashed through the lane for key baskets.

The win brings the Corsairs’ record to 12-1 for the year, as they are shaping up to be one of the best junior college teams in California. They’ll have another big test when they travel to face Contra Costa on Tuesday.

“Day in and day out, the incremental growth and improvement of our players in our collective unit is the way that’s gonna get us to that ranking we want,” said Bisio. “And that Championship that we’re all seeking.”

Jake Matson can be reached at 707-441-0526.