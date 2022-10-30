College basketball: CCCB men’s roster features no Seniors

ERIC VICCARO, [email protected]

Off and running.

The Central Christian College of The Bible men’s basketball team has already played its first game of the season when you read this.

The men opened the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, falling to Spurgeon College 97-92 in overtime at the Ferneau Center inside Pelfrey Hall.

Season Prospectus

The men’s roster features three transfer students and three freshmen sprinkled in with six returning players, including former all-state player Jackson King from nearby Salisbury.

“We were pretty young last year,” said CCCB head men’s basketball Coach Jack Defreitas, currently in his second stint with the Saints which started during the 2013-14 season.

“We lost a couple of seniors, but we have a good freshman class and some sophomore transfers,” Defreitas added. “The big challenge will be chemistry. We have no Seniors this year, so there’s still a lot to learn.”

CCCB finished in the middle of the pack last season, with a 15-5 record and 6-6 in the Midwest Christian College Conference.

Defreitas said Manhattan Christian College, the defending league champion, should be the odds-on favorite again this year. Barclay (Kan.) and Ozark Christian (Joplin) will challenge Manhattan Christian for the top spot — along with the Saints.

Other returning players are Quincy James, Sam Adams, Tyce Laubinger, Aaron Douglas and Andre Johnson. However, Johnson has already been lost for the season due to an injury.

Three transfers will help, Ayris Abdelnassar, De’Shon Thompson and Isaiah Gilmore. Abdelnassar transferred from Grand View University (Iowa), Thompson from Iowa Central Community College and Gilmore from Missouri Baptist.

Three newcomers are from Missouri high schools, Nolan Mathes (Lesterville), Knolan Hunter (Senath-Hornersville) and Isaiah Larkins (Columbia Rock Bridge).

“We have the talent and potential,” Defreitas said. “We will see how it all comes together.”

Defreitas said the Saints schedule presents plenty of challenges, including a Nov. 18 date with ranked North Central University (Minneapolis) at the Faith Baptist Tournament in Ankeny, Iowa.

The men are home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a game with College of the Ozarks.