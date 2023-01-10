College basketball broadcast teams, commentators 2022-23 ESPN, CBS, FOX – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NCAA basketball season is well underway, but fans still have a long way to go until they hone in on rankings and brackets in March Madness. For now, with months remaining until the tournament starts, it’s a good time to find a favorite voice to accompany the rest of the season viewing. Between ESPN, CBS and FOX Sports, there are plenty of play-by-play announcers and analysts to follow alongside the Power 5 basketball stars. And unlike the NFL broadcast schedule, which went through quite the wave of shuffling around before the start of the season, many of the network personalities in college basketball are a familiar sight (or sound, shall we say?) for fans.

Here is the list of names appearing on different national broadcasts this season, from fan favorites like Dick Vitale and Jim Nantz, to fresh hires like Jay Wright.

ESPN

This season, ESPN is the host network for more than 3,500 men’s college basketball games. And it’s been one of the most heartwarming lineups yet on the broadcasting side, with legendary Analyst Dick Vitale making his return in November after stepping away due to his lymphoma diagnosis.

ESPN has a large roster of broadcasting talent, some more well-known than others, in part because of its hosting of ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 games in addition to the marquee matchups.

Analysts

Jay Bilas

Seth Greenberg

Tim Welsh

Corey Williams

Dick Vitale

Brook Weisbrod

Jon Sundvold

Malcolm Huckaby

Bryndon Manzer

Sean Harrington

By Fran Frasch

Sean Farnham

LaPhonso Ellis

Daymeon Fishback

Dave Flemming

Tom Hart

Rich Hollenberg

Mitch Holthus

Clay Matvick

Sean McDonough

Mike Morgan

Mark Neely

Dave Neal

Beth Mowins

Dave Pasch

Roy Philpott

Matt Schick

Jon Sciambi

Doug Sherman

Anish Shroff

Dan Shulman

Paul Sunderland

Joe Tessitore

Bob Wischusen

Watch men’s college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

CBS Sports

Most widely recognized as the voice of the Final Four, Jim Nantz will reportedly call his last March Madness tournament this season. Ian Eagle will succeed Nantz as the lead, accompanied by Veterans Grant Hill and Bill Raftery. (Raftery is also FOX Sports’ lead game analyst.)

Analysts

Jay Wright

Debbie Antonelli

Seth Davis

Avery Johnson

Clark Kellogg

Renee Montgomery

Gary Parrish

Bill Raftery

Wally Szczerbiak

Chris Walker

Steve Wolf

Steve Lappas

Hall of Fame head Coach Wright joined CBS Sports as an Analyst this past October. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Brad Nessler

Jim Nantz

Andrew Catalon

Spero Dedes

Ian Eagle

Greg Gumbel

Kevin Harlan

FOX Sports

While ESPN primarily hosts the remainder of the Power 5 conferences, FOX Sports airs the Big Ten Network’s college basketball games. Gus Johnson is the network’s lead play-by-play voice, while Raftery, Jim Jackson and Casey Jacobsen top the list of analysts.

Watch men’s college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Analysts

Bill Raftery

Jim Jackson

Casey Jacobsen

Donny Marshall

LaVall Jordan

Devin Harris

Kimberly Adams

Nick Bahe

Stephen Bardo

Casey Jacobsen

Sarah Kustok

Jim Spanarkel

Stephanie White

Christy Winters-Scott