College basketball broadcast teams, commentators 2022-23 ESPN, CBS, FOX – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The NCAA basketball season is well underway, but fans still have a long way to go until they hone in on rankings and brackets in March Madness. For now, with months remaining until the tournament starts, it’s a good time to find a favorite voice to accompany the rest of the season viewing. Between ESPN, CBS and FOX Sports, there are plenty of play-by-play announcers and analysts to follow alongside the Power 5 basketball stars. And unlike the NFL broadcast schedule, which went through quite the wave of shuffling around before the start of the season, many of the network personalities in college basketball are a familiar sight (or sound, shall we say?) for fans.
Here is the list of names appearing on different national broadcasts this season, from fan favorites like Dick Vitale and Jim Nantz, to fresh hires like Jay Wright.
ESPN
This season, ESPN is the host network for more than 3,500 men’s college basketball games. And it’s been one of the most heartwarming lineups yet on the broadcasting side, with legendary Analyst Dick Vitale making his return in November after stepping away due to his lymphoma diagnosis.
ESPN has a large roster of broadcasting talent, some more well-known than others, in part because of its hosting of ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 games in addition to the marquee matchups.
Analysts
- Jay Bilas
- Seth Greenberg
- Tim Welsh
- Corey Williams
- Dick Vitale
- Brook Weisbrod
- Jon Sundvold
- Malcolm Huckaby
- Bryndon Manzer
- Sean Harrington
- By Fran Frasch
- Sean Farnham
- LaPhonso Ellis
- Daymeon Fishback
Play-by-Play Commentators
- Dave Flemming
- Tom Hart
- Rich Hollenberg
- Mitch Holthus
- Clay Matvick
- Sean McDonough
- Mike Morgan
- Mark Neely
- Dave Neal
- Beth Mowins
- Dave Pasch
- Roy Philpott
- Matt Schick
- Jon Sciambi
- Doug Sherman
- Anish Shroff
- Dan Shulman
- Paul Sunderland
- Joe Tessitore
- Bob Wischusen
Watch men’s college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!
CBS Sports
Most widely recognized as the voice of the Final Four, Jim Nantz will reportedly call his last March Madness tournament this season. Ian Eagle will succeed Nantz as the lead, accompanied by Veterans Grant Hill and Bill Raftery. (Raftery is also FOX Sports’ lead game analyst.)
Analysts
- Jay Wright
- Debbie Antonelli
- Seth Davis
- Avery Johnson
- Clark Kellogg
- Renee Montgomery
- Gary Parrish
- Bill Raftery
- Wally Szczerbiak
- Chris Walker
- Steve Wolf
- Steve Lappas
Play-by-Play Commentators
- Brad Nessler
- Jim Nantz
- Andrew Catalon
- Spero Dedes
- Ian Eagle
- Greg Gumbel
- Kevin Harlan
FOX Sports
While ESPN primarily hosts the remainder of the Power 5 conferences, FOX Sports airs the Big Ten Network’s college basketball games. Gus Johnson is the network’s lead play-by-play voice, while Raftery, Jim Jackson and Casey Jacobsen top the list of analysts.
Watch men’s college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!
Analysts
- Bill Raftery
- Jim Jackson
- Casey Jacobsen
- Donny Marshall
- LaVall Jordan
- Devin Harris
- Kimberly Adams
- Nick Bahe
- Stephen Bardo
- Casey Jacobsen
- Sarah Kustok
- Jim Spanarkel
- Stephanie White
- Christy Winters-Scott
Play-by-Play Commentators
- Gus Johnson
- Adam Amin
- Jason Bennett
- Tim Brando
- Lisa Byington
- Joe Davis
- Noah Eagle
- John Fanta
- Alex Faust
- By Brandon Gaudi
- Aaron Goldsmith
- Kevin Kugler
.