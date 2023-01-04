College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Wednesday, January 4th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 50 games

We’ve got several good games on the Tuesday night slate with major conference clashes and some good low-major matchups. It looks to be an exciting night on the college hoops hardwood, as many of them will be going forward. With only one college football game left and a limited NFL schedule after this weekend, college basketball will move closer to the forefront for most bettors.

If you’re just now diving in, try to tread lightly. Conference specialization is a concept I preach to a lot of bettors. Handicapping all 363 Division I teams is virtually impossible. Narrow your focus to a few conferences and become an expert in those. Study the teams, their styles of play and how the markets are viewing them. With the sheer volume of games in college basketball, oddsmakers are going to have Mistakes on the board. If you can isolate them in your conferences of choice, you can have a really nice season.

Here are some thoughts on the January 4 card (odds from DraftKings):

We’ve got a Missouri Valley Conference Matchup that should favor the road team here, as Northern Iowa travels to Valparaiso. This is a pretty simple Handicap to me. Northern Iowa has forced opponents into a 3-point shot on 47.2% of attempts from the floor. Valpo is shooting 28% on 3s thus far. The Beacons don’t get to the rim much and settle for a lot of jumpers, as they just don’t really have ways to get the ball inside effectively.

That plays right into Northern Iowa’s defensive strategy. The Panthers have only allowed a Close Two as defined by Bart Torvik on 29.4% of shot attempts. That ranks 25th in the nation. By Packing it in on defense, the Panthers are forcing teams into tough shots and Valpo hasn’t made a lot of tough shots thus far.

UNI is offensively challenged, but the Panthers have a 20.8% TO% on defense, while the Beacons have just a 15.7% TO% in games against Division I opponents. That should give the Panthers a few extra possessions, along with a lot of empty possessions for Valpo. Northern Iowa also gets to the free throw line a lot more, which makes sense because teams that settle for Jumpers don’t get fouled as often. Add all of those factors up and I like the Panthers tonight.

Pick: Northern Iowa -3

DraftKings is the only place at -1, as the rest of the market sits PK on this A-10 matchup. I wrote the A-10 preview for us College Basketball Betting Guide and felt like the Bonnies could be a team that struggled this season. Last year’s team averaged 70.1 points per game and the five main departures accounted for 65.2 of those points. They also lost the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in Osun Osunniyi.

I don’t like this Matchup for them against George Mason tonight. The Bonnies are allowing opponents inside way too often, with a shot share of 40.3% on Close Twos per Torvik. George Mason Ranks 31st in FG% is Close Twos. The Patriots also force teams into a lot of mid-range jumpers, an area where the Bonnies have performed well, but those are usually going to be bad shots. George Mason has allowed a shot share of just 28.9% on Close Twos, so they should get a lot more looks at the rim than St. Bonaventure.

George Mason is in the top 40 in eFG% on both offense and defense. St. Bonaventure Ranks 190th in eFG% offense and 105th in eFG% defense. Per Ken Pomeroy, George Mason’s strength of schedule is about 50 spots higher than St. Bonaventure’s and their numbers are better across the board. Remember, home-court advantage remains lower with students still on break, so that’s less of a factor in these games for the next few days.

Pick: George Mason PK (widely available)

This is a really big total for a couple of poor-shooting teams. Saint Louis ranks 229th in eFG% offense against DI teams per Torvik, while UMass is 305th. The Minutemen are only shooting 45.4% on 2s, which ranks 307th against DI foes. They’ve shot better from 3, but UMass has only put up a 3 on 28.6% of shot attempts, which ranks in the bottom 25 nationally. The Billikens own a top-40 defense by 2P%, which hurts the UMass Offensive strategy.

Saint Louis is around the national average in 2P%, but UMass has forced opponents to take a 3 on 40.9% of attempts and the Billikens are only shooting 31% from deep. Saint Louis grades well by the Offensive efficiency metrics because of a low TO% and a top-50 FT%. They’ve also played a top-60 schedule per KenPom, so their adjusted numbers look better because of the level of competition.

This could be a high-tempo game, which is why the total is so high, but a lot of possessions don’t always equate to points, especially when you have two teams that don’t shoot it very well. UMass, who plays at a faster tempo, has also posted three really high TO% marks in games against Colorado, Charlotte and North Texas – the only three top-100 opponents they’ve played per Torvik. Saint Louis doesn’t force a lot of turnovers, but may get a few here to slow the game down a little.

Pick: Under 149.5

