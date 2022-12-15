College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Wednesday, December 14th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 30 games

Finals are winding down and conference play is a few weeks away, so we’re going to start getting a lot more on the college basketball card. Non-conference games can be a bit tough because so many solid teams have played bad schedules and so many bad teams have played a gauntlet, especially those that need the paycheck games to fund Athletic department endeavors.

As always, check out the fine work of my colleagues, with JVT’s daily NBA best bets and Andy MacNeil’s daily NHL Picks. We’ve also got our Bowl Betting Guide for your reading pleasure, as college football Bowl games begin in just two short days!

Here are some thoughts on the December 14 card (odds from DraftKings):

Drexel Dragons at Seton Hall Pirates (-13.5, 126)

There are plenty of 14s or 14.5s out there on this game and every point matters in college basketball, so shop around for the best lines. The total of this game suggests that Drexel has the chance to slow the pace of this game down, which should greatly help their chances of covering the spread. Drexel has a TO% under 16% and that was also one of the hallmarks of last season’s team under head Coach Zach Spiker. The other thing that Drexel does really well is play defense without fouling, another Hallmark of the team the last few seasons under Spiker.

Seton Hall has played a really interesting style this season. The Pirates are 342nd in the Nation in TO% on offense per Bart Torvik, but also 50th in the Nation in TO% on defense. If they’re throwing possessions away against a responsible Drexel team, covering two touchdowns is a big ask in a game with a low total and limited possessions.

The Pirates have played a tougher schedule than Drexel, but are still only shooting 32.1% on 3s and 47.8% on 2s. Drexel isn’t much better on offense against a weaker slate of foes, but this is where the extra possessions and the pace of the game come into play. Including a game against lower-division Lincoln (PA), Seton Hall is 15-of-70 from 3 in the last four games. Bad shooting makes it hard to cover big numbers as well.

Pick: Drexel +14.5 (widely available)

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks (-13.5, 136.5)

The Ducks are off to a 5-5 start, but they’ve also played one of the toughest schedules in the nation to this point. Bart Torvik gives Oregon credit for the second-toughest slate of opponents, while Ken Pomeroy has Oregon 12th. The Ducks have already played three top-five caliber teams and lost all three of those games. They are not playing a top-150 team here against UC Riverside.

The Highlanders have been bad in two important areas so far this season. They are only shooting 30.8% from 3 against Division I opponents and those teams are firing away at 38.7% on triples against them. Oregon has had two big Offensive issues this season and one has been shooting the 3, where they are at just 29.6%. I would expect that to improve tonight. They’ve also been one of the nation’s worst teams at the free throw line at 63.4%. Positive regression has to be expected there as well.

Opponents are shooting under 46% on 2s against Oregon, which brings UC Riverside’s 3-point struggles to the forefront. The Highlanders have also played two top-60 opponents and lost by 16 and 29. As a bottom-60 team forcing turnovers on defense, the Highlanders don’t make it easy on themselves when outclassed and they’re outclassed here against an Oregon team that should take advantage of this strength of schedule respite.

Pick: Oregon -13.5

Greg Peterson’s Daily Lines

College Basketball Betting Splits

College Basketball Odds

Peterson’s Daily CBB Podcast

​