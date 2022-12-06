College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Tuesday, December 6th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has more games to pick from

There were only seven games to pick from on Monday, but we’ve got a much larger card to think about for Tuesday. We’ll see how this goes throughout the college basketball season, but it seemed only right to have some daily best bets and thoughts for the college Hardwood alongside what JVT is doing with daily NBA best bets and what Andy MacNeil is doing with NHL picks.

There are 43 games tonight that feature Division I opponents going head-to-head. Here are some thoughts for Tuesday, December 6 (odds from DraftKings):

Fordham basketball is really on the rise thanks to some astute coaching changes over the last two seasons. The Rams plucked Kyle Neptune from Villanova to orchestrate a 14-win improvement from 2021 to 2022 and now longtime Villanova and Penn State Assistant Keith Urgo is riding that wave. The Rams are off to an 8-1 start and rank in the top 100 in eFG% offense and defense. The other big key to me here is that they are at 74.2% from the free throw line.

Wagner fouls a ton. The Seahawks rank 358th out of 363 teams in Free Throw Rate on defense. Wagner is shooting below 59% at the stripe, so Fordham should have a big edge on the Charity points. This is also a Wagner team that ranks 330th in the Nation in 2P% per Bart Torvik and 313th in eFG% offense.

Pick: Fordham -8.5

Wofford likes to play the game at a slow pace, while Coastal Carolina is more of an average team from a tempo standpoint. If the Terriers are able to dictate the pace of the game tonight, that presents a lot of problems for the Chanticleers. They put up some huge numbers against lower-division St. Mary’s MD and Methodist, but have only shot 26.4% from 3 in five games against Division I opponents. They’ve played the 326th-ranked schedule in the Nation per Torvik and rank 330th in eFG% offense. They are also 345th in TO% on offense.

Throwing away possessions with an inefficient offense in a game expected to be played at a slower pace should keep Coastal’s output rather low with the basketball. Opponents have taken a 3 on 45.5% of shot attempts in those five Division I games and shot 39.2% against the Chants. As long as Wofford is knocking down some deep shots with the extra possessions on its home floor, this game has the potential to get out of hand.

Pick: Wofford -6 (widely available)

