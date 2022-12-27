College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Tuesday, December 27th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 5 games

After a national day of rest on the college hoops hardwood, we’re up to a whopping five games on Tuesday. At least we’ll have 32 games to look at tomorrow. One of tonight’s games is a marquee Big East battle between Seton Hall and Marquette, but the other games all look to be duds on paper, as three Texas major-conference teams host small schools and Jacksonville visits Notre Dame.

Here are some thoughts on the December 27 card (odds from DraftKings):

The picks are really slim for Tuesday, but I found this game interesting between Jacksonville and Notre Dame. The total has fallen a bit from 130 or 130.5 to 129 and I agree with the move. Just about every team in action today hasn’t played in about a week, so it may take a bit of time to get up to game speed.

Game speed for these two teams is akin to the pace of a tortoise. Per Bart Torvik, Notre Dame is 344th in adjusted tempo and Jacksonville is 335th. Ken Pomeroy has Notre Dame 345th and Jacksonville is ranked 351st. The Dolphins have actually played the 44th-ranked Slate of opposing defenses per KenPom, so they’ve seen their share of solid squads. Notre Dame really doesn’t have a good one, but Jacksonville is a very methodical team. They rank 14th in Assist Rate on made shots, so they’ll take their time in the halfcourt to get the look that they want. Forty-three percent of the time, that has been a 3-point shot.

Jacksonville has had a higher TO% on offense, but Notre Dame is the worst team in the Nation in TO% against DI opponents per Torvik. Jacksonville doesn’t force turnovers either, but does force the opposition into 3s, ranking 346th in 3P Rate against DI opponents. The two teams also rarely get to the line and play good defense without fouling. Jacksonville is 316th in FT Rate on offense and 72nd in FT Rate on defense. Notre Dame is 300th in FT Rate on offense and 5th in FT Rate on defense. Those are the byproduct of being two jump shot-oriented teams.

If these two teams are in rhythm and shoot well, this bet has no chance. If they’re missing shots and having long possessions, then it should be in good shape. I like Under 60.5 for the first half if you can find that, but derivatives for college basketball get posted pretty slowly and I want to be fair for everybody.

Pick: Under 129

