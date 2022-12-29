College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Thursday, December 29th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 82 games

A big Slate of games for Thursday feels like a gift after grinding through the last three weeks with a limited number of games thanks to the holidays and exams. From now through conference tournaments, we’ll have a lot of busy days, usually with the exception of Fridays when only a few conferences play, including the Ivy League.

We've got five games on the NHL schedule today and eight on the NBA hardwood

Here are some thoughts on the December 29 card (odds from DraftKings):

DraftKings is at the top of the market with this total at 152, with most other books around 151. Things tend to tighten up a little bit in conference play because the games increase in importance and I think this total is a bit too high. Tulane has played the 355th-ranked schedule in the country per Ken Pomeroy and ranks 87th in adjusted offensive efficiency against the 349th-ranked slate of opposing defenses.

Cincinnati has played the 341st-ranked slate of opposing defenses and ranks 56th in adjusted offensive efficiency. These two teams are pretty comparable to each other in a lot of ways, which means a big step up in class from a strength of schedule standpoint and that should also keep this game under control a bit more.

Tulane shoots a fair amount of 3s, but has only made 31.9% of them. Their Offensive efficiency numbers are high due to a lack of turnovers and a high FT%. Cincinnati also doesn’t turn the ball over much, but facing better defenses should push these teams to do more in the halfcourt. Cincinnati also hasn’t gotten to the rim a lot against weak defenses, with a shot share of just 32.7% on Close Twos as defined by Bart Torvik. To be fair, I’ll say Under 151, but try to grab that Under 152 if you can.

Pick: Under 151

I like this Fort Wayne team quite a bit. They were in the article for their last game back on Dec. 20 when they badly beat Southern Indiana 83-59 for an easy cover. I’ll be on them again laying a short number today on the road in Pittsburgh against Robert Morris.

The Mastodons love to Chuck from 3, shooting one on 50.2% of their shots. They’re only shooting 31.3% from deep, but Robert Morris has allowed opponents to make over 35% of their 3-point shots. Fort Wayne also forces teams into taking a lot of 3s, which is not something Robert Morris wants to do. Only 32% of the Colonials’ field goal attempts have been 3s. Their offense isn’t really efficient anywhere on the floor, which makes it hard to keep up with a team that loves to shoot from the outside.

Fort Wayne also limits second chances and freebies. They’re a top-15 team in defensive rebounding percentage and a top-10 team by free throw rate on defense against Division I opponents. All in all, I think this is a good matchup for the Mastodons.

Pick: Fort Wayne -2.5

