College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Thursday, December 22nd – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 46 games

Some holiday tournaments are on tap today, tomorrow and Sunday, as we have a sizable slate for Thursday and then we’ll see fewer games on Friday, none on Saturday and five on Sunday. We’ve also got a lot of day games today. The college basketball season really Ramps up after the New Year when everybody is engaged in conference play. The hoops season is almost three seasons within itself – nonconference, conference and then the postseason and all of them need to be approached and Handicapped differently.

Here are some thoughts on the December 22 card (odds from DraftKings):

Wright State finally gets a little bit of a break. The Raiders are not as good as previous seasons, but they remain well-coached under Scott Nagy. Wright State doesn’t have a lot of scorers this season, but that shouldn’t matter against a Miami team that might be the worst defensive mid-major in the country.

The defensive numbers for Miami are quite bad. The RedHawks rank 354th in adjusted defensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik. They have played nine games against Division I opponents and have allowed at least 1,032 points per possession in every game. Their best defensive game was last time out against Bellarmine, but they had allowed 1.514 PPP to Cincinnati the game prior.

Wright State won’t necessarily do that, but the RedHawks are in transition under first-year head Coach Travis Steele, who had a lot more talent to work with at Xavier. The Raiders are shooting 52.1% on 2s, which is important because they shoot 3s at one of the lowest rates in the country. Miami takes a ton of 3s and Wright State doesn’t give up Offensive rebounds, so I think the RedHawks wind up with empty possessions that allow Wright State to get into the half-court and move the ball effectively. They could also get some run-outs as a much faster-paced team than Miami. The RedHawks don’t take many high-percentage shots on offense either.

This line has ticked up a bit based on some smart money on Wright State and I tend to agree. Shop around because -2 is available at a lot of shops. The Raiders have played a lot of above average teams so far and Miami is not one of them.

Pick: Wright State -2 (widely available)

These teams have a combined record of 18-4, but neither team has really been challenged that much this season. Charlotte has played the 318th-ranked schedule of opponents per Pomeroy and UAB has played the 282nd-ranked slate. Torvik is a little more generous, with Charlotte at 256th and UAB at 217th. Whatever the case, these are two solid basketball teams that are now playing a more comparable opponent.

Playing a weak schedule can be a handicap, but Charlotte has taken advantage of it, ranking in the top 55 in both 3P% and 2P% against Division I opponents. UAB hasn’t been quite as efficient from the floor, coming in 81st in 3P% and 132nd in 2P%. The Blazers do play at a much quicker pace and have taken a lot more shots, as they rank third in adjusted tempo per KenPom, while Charlotte is 363rd as the slowest-paced team in the nation.

Charlotte has one of the lowest TO% in the country, so I think they can have some success slowing down UAB. The Blazers are the least efficient offense to this point, so if the 49ers can successfully bring the tempo down a bit, UAB’s Offensive possessions will be magnified. I think that makes it a little bit tough for them to win in blowout fashion here.

Pick: Charlotte +11

