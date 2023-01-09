College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Monday, January 9th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 13 games

It’s a quiet night on the college basketball board with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a ratings Monster nobody wants to go up against. Conferences like the MEAC and SWAC dominate tonight’s slate, which are teams that weren’t even lined up regularly until a few years ago. There are a few interesting games tonight, but the card is definitely limited.

We’ve got four games in the NHL Tonight and six in the NBA, though, so Andy MacNeil’s NHL Picks and Jonathan Von Tobel’s NBA best bets today are up and out there for your reading pleasure.

Here are some thoughts on the January 9 card (odds from DraftKings):

To say that the pickings are slim Tonight is an understatement, but I found this game attractive enough to play. We have a Massive strength of schedule discrepancy here, as Ken Pomeroy has Alabama A&M down for the 315th-ranked schedule and Jackson State with the 16th-ranked schedule. Bart Torvik has Jackson State with the fifth-toughest nonconference schedule, so the Tigers are absolutely stepping down in class now that they’re playing conference opponents.

Despite playing a really hard nonconference slate, Jackson State ranks 37th in Offensive rebounding percentage against Division I opponents. They should be able to use that to their advantage here against an Alabama A&M bunch that ranks 355th in the Nation in defensive rebounding percentage. It’s not like Alabama A&M played teams with Michigan, Indiana, TCU, Texas Tech, Alabama, Mississippi State or SMU in the nonconference.

Mississippi Valley State is one of the worst teams in the country and the Delta Devils had over a point per possession on Alabama A&M two games ago. Alcorn State had 1.197 PPP in the last game. Jackson State is offensively challenged, but the numbers should improve a bit in SWAC play. This will also be just the second home game of the season for the Tigers and the students are back on campus after winter break.

Jackson State should get some extra possessions Tonight on the glass, take better care of the basketball against a lesser foe and hopefully take care of business at home.

Pick: Jackson State -5

