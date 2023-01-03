College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Monday, January 2nd – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 23 games

Happy New Year, friends! After Surviving the Great Southwest Airlines Meltdown of 2022, I’m happy to be back at my desk putting together the college basketball article for the first time in two weeks. We’ve got a fairly light Monday card to consider today, as things return to normal a bit after the exam and holiday periods. We’ll have tons of games the rest of the week with almost exclusively conference matchups moving forward.

We've got a big slate on the NBA hardwood, so it's a good day (like every day) to check out Jonathan Von Tobel's daily NBA best bets. Three games are on tap in the NHL and Andy MacNeil hit on those in his NHL bets today write-up.

Here are some thoughts on the January 2 card (odds from DraftKings):

Jacksonville bragging rights are on the line here, but in name only. Jacksonville State is in Jacksonville, AL, while the other one is located in Florida. The Dolphins have some edges that I think come to the forefront in this game. For starters, they’ve played the 19th-ranked strength of schedule per KenPom, while the Gamecocks rank 210th in that department.

With this game lined up in fouling range, it is important to note that Jacksonville is a 77.7% team at the stripe, which ranks 22nd in the Nation against DI opponents. The Lone worry I have here is that Jacksonville State shoots the lights out from 3. The Dolphins’ defensive philosophy is to force 3s, as 46.7% of opponents’ shots have been triple tries. Jacksonville State has shot 36% from 3 and 37.5% from 3 in road/neutral games, yet they’re just 2-6 in those matchups. They have a lot of defensive issues that negate their 3-point shooting prowess, especially with a high assist rate against. The Dolphins share the ball as well as anyone with a 61.4% assist rate on made shots that ranks 18th.

Jacksonville forces opponents into a lot of 3s and they’ve only shot 29.6% against the Dolphins. I think the Gamecocks need an above average shooting night to Hang in this game against a strong Jacksonville team. If the game is close, the Dolphins’ free throw prowess should get us there.

Pick: Jacksonville -5

There are always a couple of teams in the A-Sun Conference that have the chance to scare a high-major come NCAA Tournament time. One of them this season just might be Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles are laying a hefty number on the road against Central Arkansas, but first-year head Coach Pat Chambers (formerly at Penn State and Boston U.) is doing a fine job with the Eagles.

There are several things I like about FGCU here. Both teams shoot a lot of 3s in this game, but the Eagles are way better at making them (34.4% to 30.4%). FGCU has played the 84th-ranked Slate of opposing defenses per KenPom and Central Arkansas has played the 229th. The Bears rank 335th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Central Arkansas also plays at one of the fastest tempos in the country, so they play inefficient basketball at both ends of the floor and do so at a fast pace.

I’m thinking FGCU runs a little bit with them here. In a game of 3-point shooting, FGCU has a big advantage and a higher-tempo game allows them to win by margin. The Eagles also have a 9.2% shot share on dunks, which ranks 55th against DI opponents per Bart Torvik, so they should be able to get some high-percentage looks at the rim. The Eagles are also better on the glass and at getting to the free throw line, where they shoot over 75%.

Pick: Florida Gulf Coast -9

