College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Monday, December 12th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Another fun football weekend is in the books and Monday brings the return of my “weekdaily” college basketball piece. As mentioned last week, we’ll see how this article goes and may expand it to seven days per week after Bowl season. For now, it’ll be Monday through Friday, but that’s not the case for JVT’s daily NBA best bets and Andy MacNeil’s daily NHL picks, so check those guys out today and every day.

We’ve got 13 games on the slate for tonight, but the big story in college basketball is the domestic violence arrest of Texas head Coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns are still -24 at DraftKings against Rice this evening, but Beard may very well have coached his final game at Texas.

Here are some thoughts on the December 12 card (odds from DraftKings):

This game has the potential to be rather ugly and disjointed. USF and Northern Iowa have six combined wins this season. South Florida has beaten Saint Joseph’s, Saint Francis (NY) and Charleston Southern, with the highest-rated win coming against Ken Pomeroy’s 227th-ranked team in Saint Joseph’s. Northern Iowa’s wins are even less impressive, beating lower-division Wartburg along with Northern Illinois and Evansville, two of the nation’s worst DI teams.

Both teams do well to protect the interior on defense. Division I opponents have taken a 3 on 47.3% of their shot attempts against NIU, while USF has forced opponents to shoot from outside on 45.3% of their attempts. Neither team shoots better than 33% from 3. These are also two of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country. Both teams also play well below the national average in adjusted tempo, with Northern Iowa 246th per KenPom and South Florida 315th.

Both teams also rank outside the top 200 in assist rate, with NIU outside the top 330 per Bart Torvik. I just don’t see a lot of offense here. The low spread does bring a foul fest into play, but neither team has excelled at the stripe, so hopefully that continues.

Pick: Under 128

This is the nightcap of a neutral-site set called the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. We’ve seen a pretty stiff move on the Lobos up from the -2 opener to as high as -4.5 in the market, although plenty of -4s are still available. New Mexico is unblemished at 9-0, while San Francisco is 8-2 with losses to Davidson (road) and Utah State (neutral). This will be a big test for San Francisco and first-year head Coach Chris Gerlufsen, who took over when Tod Golden took the job at Florida.

I agree with the line move on the Lobos and still think this is a good bet, despite the heightened number. Haslametrics actually has New Mexico winning by almost seven points and Bart Torvik has a five-point win for the Lobos. When those sources align, we often see moves, but I think this is a good matchup for New Mexico. The Lobos are 360th in the Nation in 3P Rate and San Francisco’s defensive scheme is to do everything possible to run teams off of the 3-point line. They’ve been successful, holding teams to 28.9% from 3, but they’ve been less effective on 2s, as they rank 128th in 2P% defense. They’re still better than average, but have also played the 310th-ranked Slate of opposing offenses per KenPom.

New Mexico has played a terrible schedule as well, but they are ninth in TO% on offense and 71st in TO% on defense. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 279th in TO% on offense and 251st in TO% on defense. With the expectation of a fast-paced game, New Mexico looks to be getting more possessions and is the better Offensive team.

The Dons are also sixth in the Nation in 3P Rate, as 50.4% of their field goal attempts have been triple tries. Perhaps this game will have better attendance than my previous visit to Michelob Ultra for a basketball game (last year’s Maui Invitational), but it was a tough shooting backdrop for the players. It doesn’t help that USF takes a ton of 3s and has only made 32.7% of them.

Plenty of -4s are out there. I’d say -4.5 is fine as well, but don’t settle for it when you can shop around for a better number.

Pick: New Mexico -4 (widely available)

