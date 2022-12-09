College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Friday, December 9th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has just 10 games

The Saturday college hoops schedule is a big one, but the Friday schedule only has 10 games. As mentioned yesterday, colleges and universities are going through Finals right now and it is really important for players to stay eligible, so more attention is paid to schoolwork this week and next. Fortunately, basketball fans have a lot more to follow this weekend, but this article is only going Monday-Friday during the trial run and the football season. We may expand it next month.

Here are some thoughts on the December 9 card (odds from DraftKings):

One of two games on the main board is the only play I like for tonight. Arkansas State heads to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force and play at elevation, which makes this an interesting game. What makes this a bet for me is that the Air Force Matchup zone is very likely to give Arkansas State fits. The Red Wolves have played the 357th-ranked schedule in the nation, including three games against lower-division opponents. In the games against DI foes, they are only shooting 29% from 3.

The Falcons have played a weak schedule as well, but at least all of their games have been against Division I teams. They rank in the top 45 in both eFG% offense and defense and also rank in the top 30 in 2P% offense. They’ve held opponents to 24% from 3 and are just inside the top 100 offensively in that department.

In a game that will feature a bunch of long possessions and a lot of effort at both ends of the floor, I do give the Falcons an edge with the altitude as well. Leading scorer Jake Heidbreder is shooting 90.5% at the free throw line and hopefully he’ll be the one getting touches late in the game if Air Force needs to add to the lead. DraftKings has 6.5, but you can find a 6 at most other books.

Pick: Air Force -6 (widely available)

