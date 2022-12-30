College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Friday, December 30th – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 26 games

A couple of games are canceled for Tonight because of the weather, as Buffalo digs out from another huge blast of winter. Otherwise, we’ve got 26 games on the board in advance of a Massive Slate on Saturday. It’s been a bit of a tough week, both personally and with the picks, so hopefully we can end it on a high note.

As always, check out the fine work of my friends Jonathan Von Tobel and Andy MacNeil, who are doing an excellent job covering daily NBA Picks and NHL best bets for us here at VSiN. Also, our College Football Playoff Semifinal Picks are out for your reading pleasure.

Here are some thoughts on the December 30 card (odds from DraftKings):

The Bruins are one of the nation’s most efficient teams on both offense and defense and they’re likely to get extra possessions in this game. UCLA Ranks in the top 10 in both TO% on offense and defense, whereas Washington State Ranks 300th in TO% on offense and 273rd in TO% on defense against Division I opponents per Bart Torvik.

Something else I like for the Bruins is that their tremendous turnover rates with and without the ball are going to allow them to control the tempo of this game. Washington State wants to play extremely slow. UCLA is more of an average team from a tempo standpoint. A game played at UCLA’s pace also allows them the chance to win this game by margin.

Since allowing 1.163 points per possession to Baylor on Nov. 20, the Bruins have not allowed more than .986 PPP. They have scored at least 1 PPP in all but two of their 13 games and those were against Kentucky and Illinois. Washington State is not on that level, especially defensively. Washington State struggles badly to defend the mid-range, an area where UCLA is as good as anyone in the country. I like the Bruins to make another statement here and improve to 3-0 in Pac-12 play.

Pick: UCLA -8.5

