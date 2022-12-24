College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, predictions and Picks for Friday, December 23rd – VSiN Exclusive News – News

College basketball schedule today has 8 games

It is about as light of a card as we can get for college basketball with just seven games on the card. Four of the games come from the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, so we’ve got eight teams on the board that are playing a back-to-back after being in action on Thursday.

Here are some thoughts on the December 23 card (odds from DraftKings):

The second round of the Diamond Head Classic is tonight and the late game will be this Washington State and Hawaii matchup. Both teams were victorious last night, as Hawaii won 76-70 over Pepperdine and Washington State survived against George Washington.

We’ve got a big strength of schedule difference here, as Hawaii has played the 355th-ranked schedule and Washington State has played the 62nd-ranked schedule per Ken Pomeroy. Hawaii does rank 117th in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, but they’ve also played the 353rd-ranked Slate of Offensive opponents. Washington State Ranks 74th in adjusted Offensive efficiency. Hawaii does have home-court advantage here, but Washington State just played a game in this venue, so that should virtually neutralize any potential edge for the Rainbow Warriors.

Five of Washington State’s six losses have been to Quadrant II or better opponents. The one outlier was a road loss to Prairie View A&M, but the Cougars rank 360th in Bart Torvik’s Failure Unexplained by Numbers (FUN) metric and 359th in KenPom’s Luck metric, so they definitely deserved a better fate. Their record obscures how solid of a team they are and so does the level of competition.

The biggest advantage I see for Wazzu Tonight is on the glass. They are a top-40 offensive rebounding team and a top-25 defensive rebounding team. When they’ve had success, the Rainbow Warriors have done well with Offensive rebounds, including a 14-6 edge over Pepperdine last night. They won’t get that edge tonight. I think this line is a little cheap.

Pick: Washington State -3

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, all.

