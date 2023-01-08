College basketball Analyst diagnoses what’s wrong with Kentucky

There’s no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now.

A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5.

The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head Coach John Calipari.

Kentucky made just 28.8% of its field goal attempts, its lowest field goal percentage since shooting 28.1% in a 70-64 2OT win at Texas A&M on Jan. 10, 2015 and his 52 points were tied for the third-fewest in the Calipari era and also tied an all-time low against Alabama.

Even reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe struggled mightily, making just 1 of 7 shots and finishing with as many turnovers as points (4) and was out-rebounded by an opposing player for the first time in 47 Appearances as a Wildcat, finishing with just six boards, not even half his season average.

Tshiebwe was also benched multiple times for his defensive effort, giving up multiple lobs at the rim.

As good as he is and productive as he can be, Fox Sports college basketball Analyst Doug Gottlieb says Tshiebwe is flawed both offensively and defensively.

“Kentucky’s problems start with Oscar. His ball screen defense is tragic. Can’t switch, not long enough to play in the drop. Bama attacked him constantly. UK tried to ‘ice’ ball screens, but they were mainly up top (can ‘t ice) and even when they did he was slowly stopping the drive,” Gottlieb posted in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“Offensively, he is limited when faced with legit length. Bama came down to ‘dig’ on the bounce and he is a terrible passer, if he passes. More than anything, just no juice to him. Kinda of a Downer for a kid with a great disposition.”

The Wildcats’ three-leading scorers–Tshiebwe, Cason Wallaceand Jacob Toppin–combined to hit just 3 of 30 shots (10%). UK’s five starters combined to score just 28 points on 12 of 52 shooting (23.1%) and 1 of 12 three-pointers (8.3%).

Calipari’s offense has been roundly criticized this season and in recent years for being archaic, not employing modern offensive principles of spacing and shooting, and bogging down in the halfcourt.

“They have no real shooting bigs (Toppin sort of) but the floor has no space and the SEC has crazy talent and length,” Gottlieb said. “Oscar off the floor the defense is solid, but no space, suspect shots at times, youth all bad combo.”

Gottlieb also says the rest of the SEC has just caught up to Kentucky’s Talent level.

“Arkansas and Bama have better players,” Gottlieb said. “Part of it is UK with some bad evals, part is that they can’t shoot. Also, their transition defense was a mess due to [Sahvir] Wheeler constantly driving to mid range vs. ‘drop’ coverage.”

Calipari, specifically, has come under fire this season both from fans at the local level and analysts at the national level. After going 9-16 in 2020-21, Kentucky finished 26-8 a season ago but was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s. Following the loss to Alabama, UK is now 0-4 vs. Quadrant 1 opponents this season with those losses coming by an average of 16.5 points per game. In those four losses to Gonzaga, UCLA, Missouri, and Alabama, the Cats led for a combined 96 seconds of game action.

“I disagree with ‘Cal can’t coach.’ He has a very good feeling,” Gottlieb said. “But they have had better dudes than everyone most years, that has changed their margin for error dramatically. Keep in mind Overtime, Ignite and all the SEC comp has chipped away at the Talent he used always get.”

The good news for Kentucky is that in a stacked SEC, the Wildcats will still have plenty of opportunities to grow and collect quality wins this season.

“Last year watched Kentucky roll Kansas at [Allen Fieldhouse]. Kentucky felt like the best team, Kansas was a mess,” Gottlieb said. “Take a breath, folks, the season is long.”

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday vs. South Carolina at Rupp Arena.