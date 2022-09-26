College basketball Analyst Andy Katz says IU No. 7 nationally, Slots 8 Big Ten teams in top-36 – The Daily Hoosier

If 2022-23 is going to be a down year for the Big Ten, national college basketball analyst Andy Katz didn’t get the memo.

Writing for NCAA.com, Katz put eight Big Ten teams in his preseason top-36, and placed Indiana as high as anyone we’ve seen thus far, slotting the Hoosiers in at No. 7 in the country and the highest ranked team in the conference.

“The Hoosiers are the team to beat in the Big Ten with Trayce Jackson-Davis,” Katz said.

Katz also placed Illinois (14), Michigan State (15), Michigan (16), Rutgers (19), Purdue (22), Ohio State (28) and Iowa (35) in his rankings.

Katz also named traditional Big Ten contender Wisconsin as a team “under consideration.”

Not mentioned were the five teams widely viewed as the bottom five in the league — Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Nebraska and Penn State.

Indiana will play two of Katz’s top five teams in No. 1 North Carolina and No. 5 Kansas, and they’ll also face No. 31 Arizona and No. 33 Xavier.

Indian opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State in Bloomington. To see the full schedule with tip-times and television designations, GO HERE.

