College basketball All-Freshman team: Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick top midseason list

Here’s a surprise: The Athletic staff voted on a midseason All-Freshman team in college basketball, and none of the top three recruits in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the Class of 2022 made the list. None of them even got a vote from our 12-person panel. There’s also not a Kentucky one-and-done to be found on our team. It’s been a weird year.

Consensus no. 1 Recruit Nick Smith Jr. has been injured and absent for most of the season at Arkansas, with the last of his five college games so far coming on Dec. 17. Duke’s super class, featuring three of the four highest-rated players in the country, has fizzled as No. 2 Dariq Whitehead (8.4 ppg) and No. 3 Dereck Lively II (4.0 ppg) have battled injury and illness — and in Lively’s case, a steep learning curve — from the moment they arrived on campus.

The only top-five Recruit that has actually become a college star this season, luckily for Duke, has been Kyle Filipowski. He’s joined on this list by guys who were ranked No. 8, 14, 22 and 65 in the ’22 class. Now all five of these guys are potential one-and-done, first-round draft picks. Overachievers? Maybe, but this group reminds us that system fit, opportunity, development and plain old injury luck all play a part in whether a prospect meets or exceeds his hype.

Also useful in this modern era: kids who can really shoot it. Among high-major players with at least 50 attempts, three of our All-Freshman selections rank top 15 nationally in 3-point percentage (all better than 43 percent). Those three all rank top five among high-major freshmen. These dudes can all fill it up. Listed in order of most to least votes received, The Athletic‘s All-Freshman team:

Statistics: 19.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 46.4 FG%, 45.1 3P%, 82.3 FT%

This Nugget from Miller’s inclusion is our midseason All-America first team bears repeating, because it is ridiculous: In the last 30 years, Kevin Durant is the only freshman to average at least 19 points, eight rebounds and shoot 40 percent from 3-point range. Miller is on track to join him on that very short list. Here’s another one: Miller, Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Zach Edey (Purdue) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) are the only high-major players in the country with at least 375 points and 150 rebounds this season. Add a minimum of 50 made 3s to the criteria, and Miller (64 made 3s) becomes the only player in all of Division I who qualifies.

It is fair to say now that Miller, allegedly the 14th-best player in his high school class, was significantly underrated. The super-skilled, 6-foot-9 wing could end up a top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. More importantly, for our purposes: Miller is the most dominant freshman in college basketball and a big reason to believe No. 2 Alabama is a real national championship contender. He was on all 12 of our All-Freshman ballots. Because we’ve seen Miller light up Michigan State, Connecticut, Memphis, Gonzaga and Kentucky, then drop 30-plus in consecutive SEC games, his night against Mississippi State on Wednesday qualifies as quiet: 13 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

But seemingly every play Miller made was at a critical time and kept the Bulldogs from breaking the game open. MSU led by double digits more than once and Alabama trailed for almost every minute before Miller drained a 3-pointer for the lead with 7:18 to go. The Tide never trailed again and won its ninth straight game to reach 18-2 overall and 8-0 in the SEC.

“He’s obviously ridiculously talented and he shoots the ball at a super-high clip, which makes everything a lot easier, but he’s also 100 percent all-in on whatever he needs to do for the team to win,” Nate Oats told The Athletic. “When you play the right way, for the right reasons, and you’re all about the team being good — and you’re also the most talented kid — things go the right way for you. He’s not forcing the issue, making dumb, selfish plays when teams are trying to take him out of the game. He turns himself into a screener, rebounds, does all the other stuff. His overall game, I think, is just a lot better than anybody anticipated.”

G Gradey Dick, Kansas

Statistics: 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 45.3 FG%, 43.7 3P%, 82.7 FT%

While he was ranked 22nd in his class, Dick was also the Gatorade National Player of the Year, so it shouldn’t come as a huge shock that he’s thriving for the Jayhawks. Still, he’s been a bit better than most could’ve imagined. He scored 23 in his first college game, drained six 3s and hung 25 on NC State in his fifth game, had 20 points, six boards, five steals in a win over Indiana, 21 and five in a win over Iowa State, 16 points , seven rebounds and five assists in a rout at Missouri. He gave KU a chance in narrow road losses at Kansas State (16 points, seven boards, four steals) and Baylor (24 points).

The 6-8 Wichita native is a smooth scorer whose entertaining personality is equal parts silly and swaggy. The latter is justifiable. Dick has an outside shot at breaking Andrew Wiggins’ freshman scoring record at Kansas. He and Miller were the only unanimous picks for this All-Freshman team.

“I will tell you this without hesitation, and I told our team this today: There have only been two players that I am aware of off the top of my head that have had a freshman year that challenges Gradey’s,” Bill Self said on his radio show last week. They listed Wiggins and Ben McLemore and “maybe” Josh Jackson. “Josh also had two other first-team All-Americans to take the pressure off him. This dude is having an unbelievable freshman year.”

Statistics: 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 43.1 FG%, 28.8 3P%, 77.9 FT%

Because the Blue Devils haven’t gotten what they expected from fellow top-five recruits Whitehead and Lively, and because Captain Jeremy Roach has dealt with his own injury issues, Filipowski has carried a heavier than expected burden. It’s been a slog for Duke, now 5-4 in ACC play, and Whitehead’s latest injury further complicates things, but Filipowski has given this team some hope. The third-highest rated Recruit on his own team, he went for 17 and 14 against Kansas in his third college game, has scored at least a dozen points in 17 of 20 games and produced more double-doubles (10) than any freshman in the country.

He’s won ACC Rookie of the Week six times, appeared on 10 of 12 ballots for this team, and over the last four games has averaged 23 points and 13.3 rebounds. The skilled 7-footer went off for 29 points, 10 boards, four made 3-pointers, two assists, two steals and a block in a narrow loss at Virginia Tech this week. He was also (accidentally) punched in the throat, which caused him to vomit, but he returned to the game.

“He’s a big-time warrior,” Jon Scheyer said afterwards. “He hates to lose. You could see that tonight. He really put us on his back and willed us to put us in position to win that game.”

G Keyonte George, Baylor

Statistics: 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 38.4 FG%, 34.4 3P%, 78.5 FT%

George, a top-10 player in his class, has run hot and cold this season. He’s scored 16-plus in a dozen games, including 32 at West Virginia, 27 at TCU, 27 at Texas Tech, 22 at Kansas State and 20 against Virginia. But he also has four single-digit scoring games — including UCLA, Kansas and Oklahoma State — in which he combined to make just 8 of 38 shots. When he’s on, though, look out. George has made multiple 3s in 15 of 20 games and three-plus 3s in exactly half his college games so far. George’s highlight reel, full of broken ankles and splashed stepbacks, looks a lot like that of an NBA star.

“If he takes the right shots,” Scott Drew said after George torched WVU, “he makes most of them.”

True to hit-or-miss form, his two highest scoring outputs of the season and two of his single-digit cold spells have come during Baylor’s current five-game winning streak. His Talented backcourt mates, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, can often take up the slack when the freshman has an off night, but a more consistently excellent George would turn the Bears into a legitimate title contender for the fourth straight season.



Brice Sensabaugh has been a surprise for Ohio State. (Joseph Maiorana/USA Today)

Statistics: 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 50.6 F%, 46.7 3P%, 79.7 FT%

When you’re rated the 65th-best prospect in your class, and when you’re the third-best player (on paper) that your own team signed, you’re not supposed to be as good as Sensabaugh has been. The 6-6, 235-pounder is a jumbo wing — sports bar NIL possibilities are Endless — who can shoot the cover off the ball. Among high-major players with at least 50 3-point attempts this season, his percentage Ranks No. 3. Among freshmen, he’s No. 1.

He’s only averaged 23.9 minutes per game this season and didn’t enter the starting lineup until the second week of December, but he’s averaged 20 points and 7.4 boards in the last 11 games. Sensabaugh has not been intimidated by top competition. He had 22 and eight in an overtime loss to North Carolina, 21 and five in a two-point loss to No. 1 Purdue, dropped 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting in a win last week over Iowa. But here’s all you really need to know about him: In his ninth college game, first Big Ten game, Chris Holtmann drew up a play for Sensabaugh with 23.7 seconds left, down by one against Rutgers. They got blocked, but Holtmann had no regrets.

“I feel like he’s probably our best guy at creating his own shot,” Holtmann said. “There’s an art to getting your shot off of a great defense and he was being guarded by a really good player (but) I have tremendous confidence in his ability to do that.”

honorable mention: Fletcher Loyer, Purdue (3 votes); Jarace Walker, Houston (2 votes); Cason Wallace, Kentucky; Jett Howard, Michigan; Taylor Hendricks, UCF

(Illustration: John Bradford / The Athletic; Photos of Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Kansas’ Gradey Dick: Grant Halverson, John E. Moore III and Ed Zurga / Getty Images)