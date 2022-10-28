Collective receives $4.7M to support Inland Empire artists, programs

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF), Arts Connection (the San Bernardino arts council), Riverside Arts Council and California Desert Arts Council have announced a $4.7 million grant award from the California Arts Council. Working in partnership, the organizations will be administering these funds for the California Creative Corpsa new state arts program.

California Creative Corps will provide Grants to local, regional and statewide organizations in all 58 counties to fund unemployed and underemployed artists as they create public awareness messages and projects in support of Civic engagement and community participation in multiple priority areas, including Pandemic recovery and environmental, Civic and social engagement.

IECF is designated as one of 14 Administering organizations (AOs) selected by the California Arts Council to administer regranting funds specifically in the Inland Empire, through Collaboration with the three local arts councils. Funds will support Riverside and San Bernardino County-based artists and organizations through innovative public art, media and engagement projects and campaigns aimed at Addressing health inequities in the highest-priority communities.

