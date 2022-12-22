Colleagues, former players pay tribute to Tad Boyle – BuffZone

BOULDER,CO:December 21:Colorado Buffaloes' Tristan da Silva drives on Southern Utahs' Jason Spurgin during mens basketball on December 21, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
BOULDER,CO:December 21:Colorado Buffaloes’ Tristan da Silva drives on Southern Utahs’ Jason Spurgin during mens basketball on December 21, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

The impact Tad Boyle has made on the Colorado men’s basketball program isn’t necessarily seen within his 262 wins in Boulder, a CU record total he reached with Wednesday’s home win against Southern Utah.

That impact was most evident almost immediately after the final seconds ticked away in an 86-78 win, when a tribute video was played on the scoreboard at the CU Events Center.

The testimonials flooded in from coaching colleagues and former players alike. And although it was a busy scene on the floor as Commemorative T-shirts were passed out and well-wishers approached Boyle from all angles, CU’s coach, now in his 13th season, made certain to step back and watch a video filled with greetings from those who have shaped his career, on and off the floor.

“I’d like to re-watch it and listen to it a little more carefully, but I did get a chance to step back and watch it,” Boyle said. “It meant a great deal to me. Everybody that’s on that video has been a part of my life as well, whether I coached with them or played with them or coached them. There’s so many more people that could’ve been on that video who had an impact on my life. It was a special moment.”

Among Boyle’s coaching Brethren featured in the video were Larry Hicks, Boyle’s high school Coach at Greeley Central; Boise State Coach Leon Rice; Bob Hill, who was an assistant at Kansas when Boyle played there; Kentucky Coach John Calipari, who also was a KU Assistant when Boyle was a player; and former college Coach Mark Turgeon, a former KU teammate of Boyle who later worked with CU’s future Coach at Oregon, Jacksonville State and Wichita State.

The former CU players offering their congratulations via the video included Nate Tomlinson, Josh Scott, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Roberson, Derrick White, George King, Evan Battey and McKinley Wright IV.

Lovering sidelined

The Buffs played shorthanded on Wednesday, as 7-foot-1 starting center Lawson Lovering was forced to the sideline due to an elbow injury. Reserve forward Luke O’Brien also missed his second consecutive game due to an injury.

“(Lovering) bumped his elbow in practice, and he couldn’t straighten it out and was in a lot of pain,” Boyle said. “They had an X-ray, an MRI. Hopefully a few days off can help him and I hope he’s back. He’s a tough kid, so I know if it was stiff and hurting, it was real.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button