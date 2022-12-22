Colleagues, former players pay tribute to Tad Boyle – BuffZone

The impact Tad Boyle has made on the Colorado men’s basketball program isn’t necessarily seen within his 262 wins in Boulder, a CU record total he reached with Wednesday’s home win against Southern Utah.

That impact was most evident almost immediately after the final seconds ticked away in an 86-78 win, when a tribute video was played on the scoreboard at the CU Events Center.

The testimonials flooded in from coaching colleagues and former players alike. And although it was a busy scene on the floor as Commemorative T-shirts were passed out and well-wishers approached Boyle from all angles, CU’s coach, now in his 13th season, made certain to step back and watch a video filled with greetings from those who have shaped his career, on and off the floor.

“I’d like to re-watch it and listen to it a little more carefully, but I did get a chance to step back and watch it,” Boyle said. “It meant a great deal to me. Everybody that’s on that video has been a part of my life as well, whether I coached with them or played with them or coached them. There’s so many more people that could’ve been on that video who had an impact on my life. It was a special moment.”

Among Boyle’s coaching Brethren featured in the video were Larry Hicks, Boyle’s high school Coach at Greeley Central; Boise State Coach Leon Rice; Bob Hill, who was an assistant at Kansas when Boyle played there; Kentucky Coach John Calipari, who also was a KU Assistant when Boyle was a player; and former college Coach Mark Turgeon, a former KU teammate of Boyle who later worked with CU’s future Coach at Oregon, Jacksonville State and Wichita State.

The former CU players offering their congratulations via the video included Nate Tomlinson, Josh Scott, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Roberson, Derrick White, George King, Evan Battey and McKinley Wright IV.

Lovering sidelined

The Buffs played shorthanded on Wednesday, as 7-foot-1 starting center Lawson Lovering was forced to the sideline due to an elbow injury. Reserve forward Luke O’Brien also missed his second consecutive game due to an injury.

“(Lovering) bumped his elbow in practice, and he couldn’t straighten it out and was in a lot of pain,” Boyle said. “They had an X-ray, an MRI. Hopefully a few days off can help him and I hope he’s back. He’s a tough kid, so I know if it was stiff and hurting, it was real.”

Boyle also said backup guard Jalen Gabbidon was “up until five in the morning puking his Guts out last night, but sucked it up, got an IV and gave us good minutes.” Gabbidon played over 16 minutes and went 2-for-3 while hitting the Buffs’ only 3-pointer of the first half. The Yale transfer also had three rebounds and a steal without a turnover.

Hammond roll

For the second consecutive game, backup guard Julian Hammond III provided a huge spark off the bench for the Buffs. The former Cherry Creek star went 5-for-8 before finishing with 11 points and three assists. The Buffs had missed 13 of their first 14 3-point attempts before a 3-pointer from Hammond in the second half began a game-changing 18-2 run for the Buffs.

Hammond also scored 11 points during Sunday’s home win against Northern Colorado, giving him consecutive double-digit scoring games for the first time in his career. In the past two games, Hammond is 9-for-15 overall with a 3-for-4 mark on 3-pointers.

“It’s really good for his confidence for him to see the ball go in the basket and be aggressive for us,” CU guard Nique Clifford said. “I’m definitely proud of him. He’s been practicing well, playing off two feet and taking care of the ball. That’s been big for us.”

Notable

With 20 points, Tristan da Silva became the first CU player to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games since current Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did it in the final three games of his Buffs career at the end of the 2016-17 season… With Lovering sidelined, Boyle opted to go with a smaller starting lineup that included redshirt freshman guard Javon Ruffin. In his second start of the season, Ruffin went 3-for-6 with seven points and three rebounds…CU posted 12 steals for his third double-figure total of the season. The Buffs had just one double-figure steals total in each of the past two seasons…Southern Utah’s 12 3-pointers were the most by a CU foe this season.