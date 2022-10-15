Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend

Twitter/The Herd

There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and a bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd during his Blazin’ 5 segment, Cowherd picked the New York Jets, who are 7.5 over par as the visiting team against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, to score the upset.

Cowherd cited the Jets’ strong receiving corps and backfield tandem, their improving defense and the Packers’ struggling defense as reasons that they will not only beat the spread, but win the game outright.

“They’re real. They have fire power. They [Jets] upset Green Bay,” Cowherd said before predicting a 28-27 Jets win.

It would definitely be one of the biggest upsets of the season for the Jets to beat the Packers. But there is some evidence to suggest that they can do it.

The Jets currently have a top-12 offense and are 10th in yards allowed. Their Achilles heel is their run defense, which ranks 15th in yards and 26th in touchdowns allowed.

The Packers have looked vulnerable on defense these past two weeks, giving up 51 total points to the New York Giants and New England Patriots. But Green Bay still ranks higher in both points and yards allowed.

It could be a close matchup, or it could just be another game where Aaron Rodgers takes control and swats aside a rising power.

The game will be played at 1 pm ET and will air on FOX.