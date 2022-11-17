Colin Cowherd praises LSU’s ‘football factory’ as Tigers are ‘good instantly and great by Year 2’

Colin Cowherd is not surprised to see LSU knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff rankings, because the FOX Sports host believes the Tigers, like Southern Cal, are a “football factory.”

Cowherd recalled how when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame, the “do-gooders” and “white knights” flew in and couldn’t believe he would leave the Fighting Irish.

“He’s going to the NFL, otherwise known as LSU, a football factory,” Cowherd said. “If you don’t understand LSU football, you don’t get the sport. Nick Saban will tell you privately that the LSU team that beat him a couple years ago, he’s never had anything that talented.”

Cowherd then ticked off the biggest plays in the NFL last week, from best catch (Justin Jefferson), best interception (Patrick Peterson) to the wide receiver most in demand (Odell Beckham Jr.). Then recalled the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

LSU and USC sit 6th and 7th in the latest CFB rankings… “There’s a reason they both left.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/aKnAOdi7FI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2022

“When LSU gets the right coach, Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, they are good instantly and great by Year 2,” Cowherd said.

He then added that Kelly told people privately that he wanted to play Saban with just as good of players.

“He still doesn’t have as good of players and he’s 1-0 against Nick,” Cowherd said.