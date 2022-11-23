Colin Cowherd Names Most “Disrespected” NFL Player

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is on a panel.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at ‘The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century’ during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd has always been a little higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than most.

And after Monday night’s performance in Mexico City, the FS1 radio host made a pretty bold claim about the Veteran QB:

“There’s not a single NFL player that is more disrespected than [Jimmy] Garoppolo. … Go look at the NFL standings, take a yellow marker out, start yellowing the teams that would be better this morning if Garoppolo was the quarterback. It gets real close to half the league,” Cowherd said is “The Herd” today. “The Niners are now – with a brilliant coach, great defense for years and very good weapons, they are 40-19 when Garoppolo starts. They’re 9-29 with every other quarterback.”

