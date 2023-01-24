Colgate Upends Men’s Basketball, 64-51

Next Game: at Lehigh 1/29/2023 | 12 P.M CBS Sports Network Jan. 29 (Sun) / 12 PM at Lehigh History

BOSTON – Despite coming out ahead in the rebound battle and forcing Colgate into its most turnovers in two months, the Boston University men’s basketball team came up short, 64-51, on Monday night at Case Gym.

The two-time Defending Patriot League Champion Raiders (15-7, 9-0 PL) entered the contest ranked 18th nationally in turnovers per game (10.6) and overcame 13 miscues by shooting 50.0 percent from the field while holding the Terriers (10- 12, 3-6 PL) to 27.7 FG%.

Graduate student Walter Whyte led BU with 11 points to move up to No. 9 in the program record book at 1,533 points. Classmate Fletcher Tyne was the other Terrier in double figures at 10 points with six rebounds. Graduate student Jonas Harper netted two 3-pointers en route to eight points to grab the No. 6 slot at 201 career treys, while freshman Otto Landrum hauled in a personal-best seven boards.

Preseason PL Player of the Year Tucker Richardson helped Colgate set a conference record with its 24th straight win against PL competition by recording 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Braeden Smith shot a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the field on his way to a game-high 21 points alongside four assists, while Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 12 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After senior Ethan Brittain-Watts opened the game with a jumper in front of an energized crowd on Club Sports Spirit Night, the Raiders reeled off 16 straight points with Richardson driving to the hoop for a 16-2 lead at 12:45.

Facing a 23-5 deficit with 10:53 remaining in the half, the Terriers chipped away and eventually cut the deficit to nine (27-18) at 5:06 on Harper's 3-pointer but would never get closer.

Junior Anthony Morales Flushed all three free throws with three seconds left to pull BU within 10 (33-23) at the half.

Richardson keyed an 8-0 spurt with a layup and assist on both 3-pointers from Lynch-Daniels to extend Colgate's lead to 53-32 at 11:28.

After Tyne hit two free throws on the ensuing possession, Whyte scored seven straight with a layup coming at 9:03.

BU could have continued the Rally but missed open 3-point attempts on the next two possessions and then all three free throws on the following one, as Colgate regained control with Keegan Records’ layup at 6:40 and later Ryan Moffatt’s 3-pointer for a 60-43 advantage at 4:33.

Taking advantage of the Raiders missing a pair of 1-and-1 opportunities at the Charity stripe, the Terriers managed to cut the lead to nine points (60-51) with 59 seconds left on Tynen’s dunk.

Smith though sealed the win with four free throws during the final 40 seconds for the Raiders.

