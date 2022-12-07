Coles’ career night leads No. 24 TCU men’s basketball over Jackson State

Well. 24 TCU men’s basketball (7-1) dismantled Jackson State, 78-51, last night in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena behind a masterful performance from sophomore forward JaKobe Coles.

The injury bug continues for the Frogs as they were without their first and second leading scorers junior guard Mike Miles Jr. and senior forward Emanuel Miller.

In the wake of various injuries and senior guard Damion Baugh’s suspension, TCU has only been able to compete with a full roster for only one game this season.

The team was finally given a glimpse into what’s to come in a Nov. 30 wins against Providence with all starters available.

A lineup of Baugh, redshirt junior guard Shahada Wells, junior guard Micah Peavy, redshirt senior Chuck O’Bannon Jr., and sophomore big-man Eddie Lampkin Jr. continues a streak of eight different starting lineups in the Frogs’ first eight games.

Despite the inconsistency with the rotation, TCU was able to start the game strong.

Defense remains a bright spot as the Frogs swarmed JSU from tip-off forcing them to shoot just 30% from the field and cough up 29 turnovers.

In just his second game back, Baugh’s veteran presence continues to be a welcome sight for the Frogs as he controlled the flow of the offense with his passing and off-ball movement.

21 points for No. 21

Sophomore forward JaKobe Coles made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring a previous career-high 15 points and making 3-of-4 three-pointers all in the first half. They finished with 21 points.

Throughout the first half, Coles was able to make timely buckets that increased TCU’s lead as JSU continued to fight back into the game.

Coles was able to get clean looks as the Tigers struggled to defend the Frogs’ ball movement in addition to Coles’ shooting off the catch.

“We really try to instill getting the ball inside and the look inside may cause guys to help,” said head Coach Jamie Dixon.

Dixon emphasizes that his game plan is to have a “balanced offense” and any player is capable of having a high-scoring performance due to being a beneficiary of unselfishness passing.

“I think we do a good job of finding other guys… there were some times today where JaKobe was the open guy with our movement.”

After only averaging 8.6 minutes per game last season, Coles continues to impress as he earns more playing time and a spot in the rotation.

“It’s a confidence thing, I had a lot of confidence going into the summer with all of the work I put in – all of us put in,” said Coles.

“My teammates encouraging me, being there for me and always making sure I’m ready – that’s the most important thing I can do.”

Although Coles was undoubtedly the star of the game, he was joined in double-figure scoring by O’Bannon Jr., Wells, and Baugh.

Speaking of Baugh, there was a play with 4:37 remaining where he caught a defender with a behind-the-back move that directly led to a Monstrous dunk over another defender that leveled Schollmaier Arena.

Up next

Shorthanded or not, the Frogs are now winners of five straight and are looking to add to the win column as they take on SMU on Dec. 10 at Dickies Arena.

Dixon appreciates the opportunity to play at Dickies Arena.

“We’re excited about it, it’s an unbelievable facility, it’s beautiful – it’s Fort Worth, it’s the city and the community,” said Dixon.

Tip-off is at 9 pm on ESPN2.