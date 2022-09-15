Coleman III, Malone Named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council – Texas A&M Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Leadership Council, the league announced Thursday.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA .

The council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Sept. 16-17. Coleman III is on the leadership council for the second consecutive season, while Malone is making her first appearance representing the Aggies.

SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Men’s Basketball

Adam Cottrell, Alabama

Cade Arbogast, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Kowacie Reeves, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Brennan Canada, Kentucky

Justice Hill, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State

Haley Troup, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone Texas A&M

Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt

*Olivia Thompson will attend the meeting in place of Laeticia Amihere.