Cole Smith Scores First NHL Goal in Win Over LA Kings

On Saturday night in Smashville, 27 year old Cole Smith realized every hockey player’s dream of scoring a goal in the NHL. The milestone probably didn’t come in the timeframe that Smith would have liked, but that didn’t diminish the Joy Smith and his teammates felt seeing the late third period tip in fly past Jonathan Quick and hit the back of the net.

.

