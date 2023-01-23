Cole Smith Scores First NHL Goal in Win Over LA Kings

On Saturday night in Smashville, 27 year old Cole Smith realized every hockey player’s dream of scoring a goal in the NHL. The milestone probably didn’t come in the timeframe that Smith would have liked, but that didn’t diminish the Joy Smith and his teammates felt seeing the late third period tip in fly past Jonathan Quick and hit the back of the net.

It hasn’t been an easy 40 games this season for Smith. His lack of goals hasn’t been due to lack of chances. The Brainerd, Minnesota native has had plenty of looks on breakaways and net front scrums but just couldn’t finish on the offensive opportunities he’s had this season. Feeling “snakebit” and waiting for that first goal hasn’t been easy on Smith.

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind a little bit,” Smith said after the game. “When the game comes, I don’t want to focus on it but definitely was in the back of my mind a little bit on off days.”

Cole Smith has at times been a Lightning rod for fan frustration this season. The decision to keep Smith in the lineup while Eeli Tolvanen ended up in Seattle after being placed on waivers and Phil Tomasino plays in the AHL is just one in a list of lineup Criticism some in the Nashville fan base unfurl online. While those on the outside question his roster spot, his Predators teammates do not.

We in this room, we know what he means to us and how important he is to our group,” said Ryan Johansen after the game.

Captain Roman Josi agreed.

“He’s just one of those guys. I think he saw it by the reaction of everyone, just what he does for the team out there. He’s a selfless guy. He works so hard. Every game he hits, he fights, he does all the right things. It’s huge for him, but the whole team is really excited for him.”

Smith’s goal at 16:10 in the third period was about more than just giving the Preds a late two goal lead over the Kings. The team has been struggling with consistency and execution up and down the lineup. After Thursday night’s drubbing by the St. Louis Blues, the Preds held a closed door meeting Saturday morning in which players and coaches had a frank discussion about performance and accountability. The team showed fight and resilience in the game against the Kings. After going up 2 goals in the first minute of the game, the Predators let LA score three goals to take the lead. A strong third period pushback by Nashville and Cole Smith’s late insurance goal wrapped up a solid bounce back win.

The excitement of his first goal and the relief of finally breaking through didn’t overshadow the importance of the team’s win Saturday night for Smith. While he appreciated the response from his teammates and coaches, he was just as pleased to see the entire team perform well and come away with a character win over the Kings.

That’s not to say that Cole Smith won’t mark the personal milestone. When asked what he planned to do with the Puck he replied, “Probably give it to my mom.”

