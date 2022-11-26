Cole Scores 20 in Men’s Basketball Loss to No. 16 Illinois

Next Game: East-West University 11/30/2022 | 7:00 p.m Nov. 30 (Wed) / 7:00 p.m East-West University History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (3-5) dropped Friday’s game to No. 16 Illinois by a final of 92-59 in Champaign, Ill.

GAME OVERVIEW

Lindenwood played a tight game with the Illini early in the game, as a pair of free throws by Kevin Caldwell Jr. made it a 12-9 deficit at the 16:22 mark. Illinois built a multi-possession lead, and eventually turned it into double digits halfway through the first 20 minutes. The Illini got hot from three-point range, and held a 49-25 lead at the half.

Illinois kept momentum into the second frame, but the Lions rallied for an 11-point run to make it a 62-38 deficit. The Illini proved to be too much in the 92-59 win on Friday. Lindenwood was able to notch 34 points in the pair, led by Keenon Cole who ended the night with 20 points.

GAME LEADERS

Keenon Cole (20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST)

Cam Burrell (6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL, 1 AST)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood Returns to Hyland Arena to host East-West on Wednesday at 7:00 pm in St. Charles, Mo.