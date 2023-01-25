Cole Returns as Director of Volleyball Operations

DURHAM – Duke volleyball head coach Jolene Nagel and the program have announced the addition of former Duke standout and 2022 Graduate Mackenzie Cole to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Cole will serve as the Director of Volleyball Operations for the 2023 season.

“We are over the moon to have Mackenzie Cole return to Duke as our Director of Volleyball Operations,” Nagel said. “There is no better example of what it means to be a Duke volleyball student-athlete and we are grateful that she is willing to step into this role for us. As a two-year captain, she led our team with her work ethic, commitment, discipline and competitiveness. Her desire to be the best was evident and her accomplishments many, not the least of which is that she was an exceptional teammate. Her passion for Duke, high standards for Excellence and desire to continue to make Duke volleyball better are just a few of the reasons that she is the perfect fit for our program and this role. We are thrilled to have Macka return home and continue to be of great support to our team and staff.”

Cole had a stellar career as a four-year starting libero for the Blue Devils, which culminated in her earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-East Coast Region and second team All-ACC honors during her final season in 2021.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to return to my alma mater,” Cole said. “Duke University has shaped me to become the person I am today. I am so grateful to Coach Nagel for this opportunity. She has been a positive influence on my life and the hundreds of Duke volleyball student-athletes she has mentored. I can’ t wait to get started. Go Duke!”

During her senior season, the Oakdale, NY, native picked up 427 digs to tie for first in the conference with 4.19 digs per set and spearheaded a defense that ranked sixth in the ACC. She racked up 20 or more digs six times throughout the season and dished 93 assists, the most on the Squad behind Duke’s two setters. She was outstanding in serve receive with just 12 errors on 410 attempts for an impressive .971 percentage. Cole also owns 126 service aces to rank eighth on the Duke all-time charts and is the 12th person in Duke history with 1,000 digs and 100 aces. Her 40 aces in the 2021 season were the second most in the conference as Duke finished second in the ACC as a team.

After her four years as a Blue Devil, Cole used her final year of eligibility at UCLA as the starting libero for the Bruins in 2022. She finished her career ranked 13th on the NCAA active career leaders list with 2,086 career digs.

