Cole Bies’ two goals spark East Grand Forks to 3-0 win over Grand Forks Central – Grand Forks Herald

EAST GRAND FORKS — It’s a good thing East Grand Forks Senior High sophomore Cole Bies’ shots from the blue line could find their way through to the net Thursday night or the 394 teddy bears in the stands would’ve taken a long time to hit the ice.

In the program’s first Teddy Bear Toss game, Bies was responsible for the only scoring in the first two periods as East Grand Forks beat Grand Forks Central 3-0 at the Civic Center.

When Bies scored through traffic at 9 minutes, 11 seconds of the first period, hundreds of teddy bears hit the ice — an effort to assist the East Grand Forks Fire Department’s holiday toy drive.

“I made a bet with my teacher that I would make the first goal, and it came true,” Bies said. “It was a Lucky stick. I just rifled the puck on net, looking for a tip or a screen and it worked out my way.”

Bies played extensively last season as a freshman but only scored one goal last season. He has three through six games this year for the 4-2 Green Wave.

“It’s a couple of weeks coming here (for Bies),” East Grand Forks Coach Tyler Palmiscno said. “He struggled with the puck early in the year but his confidence with the puck is growing. He got his eyes up and got it through. You get it through the first layer, and you have a good chance. That’s what he’s doing a good job of.”

East Grand Forks’ Brock Schultz is checked by Grand Forks Central’s Colton Bjorge in the second period Thursday at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

After Bies scored at 13:42 of the second, the Wave tacked on a third goal from Brock Schultz at 3:06 of the third. Jace Van Eps and Hunter Varnson finished with two assists each.

“I thought our effort was good,” Palmiscno said. “I thought we were sloppy at times, but our effort was good. We took what they gave us. They played hard and both goaltenders were good. There weren’t a ton of scoring chances either way.”

The Knights dropped to 2-3 and were shutout for the third-straight game.

Central’s best scoring chance came in the third period with about six minutes left when Green Wave goalie Chase Mero was able to stop a dangerous Breakaway opportunity from Central’s Bryce Philpot.

East Grand Forks’ Sam Frost checks Grand Forks Central’s Ryder Burris to the ice in the first period Thursday at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Shots ended tied 18-18.

“It wasn’t a pretty hockey game,” Central Coach Grant Paranica said. “I thought we got pushed back a bit and gave too much ice. Only the last seven, eight minutes did we start pushing back and playing more gritty. You have to do that for a lot more than seven minutes.”

Both Bies’ goals, as well as Schultz’s third-period goal, came from the perimeter.

“We seemed to have a tough time getting in front of (shots),” Paranica said. “We’re not getting in those shooting lanes. Cole Barta did a good job blocking four, five shots but the rest of us didn’t follow suit. You have to get in front and make them shoot it wide, but they got them is a target.”

EGF Senior High 3,

GF Central 0

First period — 1. EGF, Cole Bies (Jace Van Eps, Hunter Varnson) 9:11

Second period — 2. EGF, Bies (Varnson, Van Eps) 13:42

Third period — 3rd EGF, Brock Schultz (Jace Fore, Cullen Schmaltz) 3:06

Goalie saves — EGF: Chase Mero 5-7-6 — 18; GFC: Jaxon Washburn 6-3-6 — 15