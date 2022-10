BRISTOL — The weather wasn’t ideal for a CIAC boys golf state championship meet on Monday wasn’t ideal, but the game is sometimes about battling the elements.

Cole Banning handled the conditions the best at Chippanee Golf Club. The Northwest Catholic golfer fired a 1-under-par 69 to win by six strokes in the Division II meet.

“I made a lot of putts. I hit the ball great,” Banning said. “I didn’t get into too much trouble. I put the ball in the right spots and didn’t mess up too bad.

Pomperaug won the team championship by six strokes with a 39-over 319 total, dethroning St. Joseph. The Cadets placed second.

“We realized we have a good team that could produce something,” said senior Luke Brower, who shot a 5-over 75 to tie for second with teammate Dan Casanta.

At one point, play was delayed for approximately 40 minutes early in the afternoon. Banning said he was at 1-under for the round when play was suspended. They had seven holes left when play resumed.

Banning was coming off earning medalist Laurels in the CCC Championship meet last week at Stanley GC, doing so in a four-way playoff.

“I got my game together a month ago,” Banning said.

Terrence Dornfried placed fourth with a 76, helping Berlin tie for third. Hudson Hagmann (Wilton) and Max Pawloski (Bethel) tied for fifth with 77.

Pomperaug had played in a few events this fall where there was inclement weather. The Panthers won their fourth consecutive South-West Conference Championship on Oct. 17 in similar conditions.

“We don’t cancel practice for this kind of weather,” Pomperaug Coach Rich Szymanski said. “Guys are used to this kind of weather. They don’t enjoy it, but we make a habit of practicing in it.”

Pomperaug finished second to Hand in the spring of 2021, then took third on its home course, Silo Point, last fall.

“Senior year, going out with a bang, it’s really awesome,” Casanta said.

This is the fourth state title overall for the Panthers, who also won in 1998, 1999 and 2013.

Kyle Bisceglia, the No. 5 golfer for Pomperaug, posted an 84 while Mitch Tepedino was right behind him with an 85.

Andrew Flynn and Colin Firda shot 78 and 79, respectively, to help St. Joseph earn the second-place finish with a 325 total. Berlin, Bethel and Lewis Mills were in a three-way tie for third at 32

Division I meet postponed

The CIAC Division I fall boys golf championship meet has been postponed to Nov. 1 due to unplayable conditions at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.

Chuck Claffey, the CIAC site director for Division I, said there was discussion about suspending play and picking up next week where the play stood.

But Claffey said most of the golfers had not completed nine holes.

The meeting is now scheduled to begin at 9 am

[email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

DIVISION II BOYS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

(at Chippannee GC, Bristol)

Team results: 1. Pomperaug, 319; 2. St. Joseph, 325. 3. (road) Bethel, Berlin and Lewis Mills, 329; 6. Northwest Catholic, 334; 7. Brookfield, 341; 8. (road) Wethersfield and Wilton, 344; 10. Immaculate, 348; 11. Barlow, 350; 12. Avon, 352; 13. Masuk, 361; 14. Shepaug Valley, 362; 15. Litchfield, 367.

Individual results: Cole Banning (Northwest Catholic), 69; Dan Casanta (Pomperaug), 75; Luke Brower (Pomperaug), 75; Terrence Dornfried (Berlin), 76; Hudson Hagmann (Wilton), 77; Max Pawloski (Bethel), 77; Blake Barrett (Avon), 78; Tim Whitlock (Brookfield), 78; Andrew Flynn (St. Joseph), 78; Alex Ilie (Barlow), 79; Brien Trimbach (Masuk), 79; Colin Firda (St. Joseph), 79; Colin Hoyt (Immaculate), 79; Eli Pelletier (Lewis Mills), 81; Aiden Carrano (Lewis Mills), 81; Michael Deegan (Berlin), 81; Elijah Jonas (Bethel), 81; James Murano (St. Joseph), 82; Logan Beers (Bethel), 82; Tyler O’Connor (Brookfield), 82.