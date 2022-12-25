Cole Anthony almost has a triple double

Former UNC basketball point guard Cole Anthony is starting to find his groove for a very young Orlando Magic team. And his last game was just what he needed to get on track.

Anthony came one assist short of a triple-double on Friday night in the Magic’s win. Anthony finished the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists for the Magic. It was his best performance of the year and he came off the bench as well.

After starting 5-20 on the year, the Magic are now 13-21 and have one 8 of their last 9 games to get back on track here before the new year.

Cole Anthony was the best player on the court Friday, scoring 23 points on 8/10 from the field, 4/4 from three, and 3/3 from the line to go along with ten rebounds, nine assists, and a +22. It’s just the 12th time in NBA history that a player has put up at least 23-10-9 off the bench. pic.twitter.com/FqO5LBGkxv — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 24, 2022

For Anthony, he’s missed time this season due to an injury, but when he’s been on the court, he’s been good.

Anthony is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, while appearing in 17 games. He’s also shooting 45.2 percent from the field.

