Coldwater Volleyball finishes 2-0 at Brooklyn Columbia Central tri-meet

BROOKLYN, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal volleyball program traveled to Brooklyn Columbia Central High School on Thursday for a late season tri-match, facing off with a familiar foe in Jackson Northwest along with the host team from Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Coldwater came away with a 2-0 record on the night, defeating Northwest by scores of 25-14, 28-30, and 15-13 while also taking a win over Brooklyn Columbia Central by scores of 25-23, 22-25 and 25-22.

Coldwater was led at the net by junior Mackenzie Scheid who recorded a team high 25 kills to go along with a team high five blocks and 21 digs.

Freshman Maren DeBeau had another solid outing at the setter position, recording 56 assists to go along with 16 digs and four aces.

