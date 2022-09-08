Coldwater volleyball falls to Marshall in I-8 opener; Coldwater Freshman also fall

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal varsity volleyball team dropped their Interstate 8 conference opener Wednesday night, falling to Rival Marshall in three sets by scores of 15-25, 17-25, and 15-25. represent the fight that we had or how close the score was through a lot of matches,” said Coldwater head Coach Kelsey Closson. “Regardless, I was proud of the girls who had to step into brand new positions, the girls who had more weight put on their shoulders, and the entire team who came out with fire.” Leading the way for Coldwater on the night was Mya Porter with four aces, four kills and seven digs; Violet Waltke with 13 digs; Jaleah Sloan with six kills; Maren DeBeau with 11 assists; Mackenzie Scheid with four kills; and Bella Carrion with six blocks. “Unfortunately Tonight we just hit a wall every team the score ground to around 14 or 15 points for us,” said Closson. “But that doesn’t mean we are going to give up. I know this team, I’ve seen the growth we’ve had already and I know they will continue to fight to get better defensively.” Coldwater will next see the court this Saturday when they travel to Caledonia for Invitational action.Coldwater Freshman falls in Heartbreaker to MarshallCOLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal freshman volleyball team fell to Marshall on Wednesday night, dropping a tough matchup in two sets by scores of 11-25 and 17-25. Leading the Cardinals at the service line were Mackenzie VanDongen and Madison Stumpf with two aces each while Stumpf and Halie McFarland led the team in kills. The Coldwater freshman are now 0-8-1 on the season and will next see action on Saturday when they host their own tournament beginning at 8:30 am