Coldwater Tennis falls to Lumen; Cardinal Golf finishes 11th at Marshall

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal tennis team dropped their first Interstate 8 Matchup of the season Monday night, falling to the Division Four ninth ranked Lumen Christi Titans by the score of 8-0. “The match was more competitive than the score indicates,” said Coldwater head Coach Nathan Waterbury. Indeed the score was not indicative of the contest, as three of the eight flights were decided in exciting three set showdowns. At number three singles it was Grady Brockway dropping a three set Heartbreaker by scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3; at number three doubles it was the team of Parkyr Jones and Chris Clark who lost by scores of 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2; and number four doubles which saw the team of Carson Snyder and Cayden Wood fall in three sets by scores of 2-6, 6-3, and 7-6 (7-2). Also playing hard but falling were Dawson Brown at number one singles; Eric Rucker at number two singles; Sam Larr at number four singles; the number one doubles team of Jon Niedzwiecki and Manny Ortiz; and the number two doubles team of Claudel Wischmeyer and Evan Poradzisz. With the loss Coldwater falls to 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Interstate 8 conference. Coldwater will be back in action on Wednesday when they face off with Pennfield.Coldwater Golf struggles at Redhawk InvitationalMARSHALL, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal Golf team traveled to Marshall this past Friday to compete in the Redhawk Invitational. Coldwater struggled for much of the day, finishing in 11th place out of 11 teams that were competing. Lumen Christi won the event, shooting a team score of 340, with Coldwater carding an overall score of 483. Coldwater was led by Hailey Price who fired off a 101, followed by Lily Roscoe with a 121. Violet Cunkle added a 128, followed by Karis Tom with a 133, Claire Hawver with a 143, and Josephine Neumann with a 146 to round out the Cardinal scoring. Coldwater will be back in action on the links Wednesday when they travel back to Marshall for the second Interstate 8 Jamboree of the season.