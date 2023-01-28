Cold Spring and Franklin Elementary schools selected in 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Awards

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Out of 19 schools selected, the state awarded Cold Spring School and Franklin Elementary within the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Awards.

The California Department of Education wrote in a press release that “these schools demonstrated an exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education.”

“This year’s awardees provided high-quality arts curriculum and instruction and assessment; high-quality professional learning for staff who are responsible for providing arts learning; and access to high-quality, culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners, special education students, and other special populations.”

The two local elementary schools, along with the rest of the awardees, will be celebrated at a ceremony in Anaheim in February.

“Congratulations to these 19 schools for their incredible commitment to arts programs, which can have significant positive effects on a student’s academic and personal life,” said Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Arts education boosts school attendance, academic achievement, and college attendance rates,” said Thurmond. “Arts programs also improve school climate and promote higher self-esteem and social-emotional development for our students.”