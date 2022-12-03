Cold shooting touch leads to setback for Winona State Women’s basketball

St. PAUL, Minn. – A cold shooting Winona State Women’s basketball team fell on the road to Concordia University, St. Paul, 58-39.

Winona State was 15-for-46 from the floor – and 2-for-16 from behind the arc – in a tough outing against the Golden Bears. WSU entered the contest looking to snap a two-game skid against CSP, having last beaten the Golden Bears on Feb. 13, 2021. Unfortunately for head Coach Ana Wurtz and her team, the rims in the Ganglehoff Center were unforgiving to the Warrior offense and the bounces did not go the way of the Warriors, with the host team scoring 15 points on second chance efforts. CSP forced Winona State into 13 turnovers in a game that the Golden Bears led from start to finish.

Naomi Breunig led Winona State with seven points, while Alex Dornfeld had eight rebounds in the contest. Stephanie Dasbach and Lindsey Hahn both had a pair of assists, while Ava Sergio and Dornfeld both blocked a CSP shot in the game.

As a team, Winona State shot 32.6% overall and had just a 12.5% ​​success rate from 3-point territory. The Warriors lost the battle on the boards, as CSP out rebounded Winona State, 36-26.

CSP was led by Sarah Kuma with 16 points and Lindsey Becher added 11. Becher also led the Golden Bears in rebounds with 8.

Winona State (7-2 overall, 1-2 NSIC) will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Friday, Dec. 9 when they host Southwest Minnesota State University. The Warriors and Mustangs are set to start at 5:30 pm in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

