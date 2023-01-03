Cold shooting costs Emporia State basketball teams at Central Oklahoma

A cold shooting night cost both the Emporia State Women’s and men’s basketball teams in losses at Central Oklahoma Monday night.

The Emporia State women shot 29 percent from the floor in a 66-57 loss. The Lady Hornets led 22-18 after the first quarter but were outscored 48-35 the rest of the game.

Coach Toby Wynn said he needs to do a better job preparing the team to play.

Tre’Zure Jobe scored a game-high 20 points to lead Emporia State. The Lady Hornets fall to 9-4 for the season and 4-3 in the MIAA.

The Emporia State men made 16 of 54 shot attempts in an 80-58 loss to #9 Central Oklahoma.

Coach Craig Doty says guard play needed to be better.

Alijah Comithier led Emporia State in scoring with 14 points. Atavian Butler added 13 points.

With the loss, the Hornets fall to 10-3 for the season and 4-3 in the MIAA.

Both the Emporia State women and men return to action Thursday when they host Lincoln.

