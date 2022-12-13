Colby names artist Paula Wilson Lunder Institute senior fellow

WATERVILLE — Artist Paula Wilson plans to serve as a Lunder Institute senior fellow and will be the recipient of the 2022–23 Alfonso Ossorio Creative Production Grant, according to a news release from the Colby College Museum of Art’s Lunder Institute for American Art.

Established in 2019 and supported by the Ossorio Foundation, the grant provides financial support to artists Affiliated with the Colby Museum and its Lunder Institute to further their Intellectual pursuits, research, and the creation of new artworks that expand the boundaries of American art.

Wilson is a mixed-media artist who enlists an extensive range of techniques to create hybrid works. Using sculpture, collage, painting, installation, and printmaking methods such as silkscreen, lithography, and woodblock, Wilson explores perceptions of light, form, and the body in space.

Each year, the Lunder Institute supports scholarly and creative research by naming one or more scholars, curators, or artists whose work aligns with its priorities and initiatives. Chosen by invitation, senior fellows’ appointments last from nine to 18 months. During that time, the Fellows contribute to the Colby College community through academic engagement and one or more public programs related to their research or artistic practice.

“We are both excited and honored to have Paula Wilson as our Ossorio fellow this year,” said Erica Wall, director of the Lunder Institute. “Her work is exemplary, and she is a true force. Her practice perfectly reflects the Lunder Institute’s commitment to the intersection between art making, interdisciplinary research and scholarship.”

During her fellowship, Wilson will be a Featured artist in Ashley Bryan/Paula Wilson: Take the World into Your Arms, a highlight of the Colby Museum’s Inaugural season in its new Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville. The exhibition pairs works by Wilson with those of Ashley Bryan (1923–2022), a teacher, author, and artist best known for having illustrated more than 50 books of Poems and stories.

Although Wilson and Bryan never met, their passionate and open embrace of the world unites their multifaceted creative endeavours. Through their art, they channel the beauty and spirituality to be found in Humanity and nature, using texture, color, and light to convey magical lyricism. With knowing and critical eyes, Bryan and Wilson also examine cultural history and tropes of identity and self-representation.

The exhibition, on view from Feb. 17 through July 31, will introduce Wilson to Maine audiences and offer a new perspective on Bryan, an artist who made Maine his chosen home and who, though beloved for his illustrated books, is insufficiently recognized for his contributions as a contemporary artist.

Wilson will visit the campus twice during the year to engage with Colby students, faculty and community members. There will also be opportunities for students to be in virtual conversation with the artist during the school year.

Check out other upcoming area events!

« Previous