Cohill Named Horizon League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Indianapolis, Ind. – Youngstown State senior Dwayne Cohill was named the Nike Horizon League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

This is the second career Weekly award for Cohill. He was named co-Player of the Week on Dec. 13, 2021.

Cohill led the Penguins to a 1-1 road record last week after averaging 32 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. They shot 71.0 percent (22-for-31) from the field, 72.7 percent (8-for-11) from 3-point range and 92.3 percent (12-for-13) from the free-throw line.

Cohill was phenomenal in the Penguins 88-77 win over Wright State on Sunday at the Nutter Center. He scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-19 shooting from the floor with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also went 6-for-6 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Cohill scored 30 points and went 11-for-11 from the field in the second half against the Raiders.

His 43 points are the most by a YSU player since Cameron Morse’s 44 points against UIC in 2017. It also ranks fifth on the YSU Division I single-game scoring list.

He scored 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor with two 3-pointers and making 7-of-8 from the free-throw line against Northern Kentucky. He also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals against the Norse. The Penguins lost to the Norse in double overtime, 77-73.

Youngstown State hosts Westminster, Thursday, Dec. 8. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Beeghly Center.