Cohasset Police Investigating After Referee Assaulted During High School Basketball Game

COHASSET — Chief William Quigley reports that the Cohasset Police Department is investigating after a referee at a Cohasset High School boys basketball game was allegedly assaulted by a visiting player.

At approximately 6:45 pm, Cohasset Police were called to the Gymnasium at Cohasset High School for a report of an assault. The Cohasset boys basketball team was playing a game against Excel High School from Boston.

The initial investigation indicates that a 17-year-old player from Excel High School punched a referee in the face during the game.

The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared.

The referee did not require medical attention. There was no further altercation and no Cohasset players were involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cohasset Police Department.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Chief Quigley said. “We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident and the matter remains under investigation.”

No further information is available at this time.

